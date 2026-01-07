

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Lenovo Group Ltd (LNVGY, 0992.HK) has unveiled the Lenovo AI Cloud Gigafactory in partnership with NVIDIA, marking a major step forward in accelerating hybrid AI adoption across personal, enterprise, and public platforms.



The gigawatt-scale AI factory program is designed to help AI cloud providers bring next-generation workloads online faster, moving from creation to production at unprecedented scale.



Leveraging Lenovo's Neptune liquid cooling technology, global manufacturing capabilities, and NVIDIA's advanced computing platforms, the Gigafactory sets a new benchmark for scalable AI infrastructure. It enables providers to achieve 'time to first token' in weeks, supporting trillion-parameter agentic AI, physical AI, and HPC applications. With access to NVIDIA's Blackwell Ultra architecture, GB300 NVL72 systems, and the newly announced Vera Rubin NVL72 flagship, the program delivers cutting-edge performance in compute, storage, and networking.



Lenovo Hybrid AI Factory Services further streamline deployment with full-lifecycle support, while AI-native platforms and repeatable use cases simplify delivery of specialized workloads.



