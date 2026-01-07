Dovre Group Plc: Subsidiary of Dovre Group Plc, Suvic Oy, has been declared bankrupt

Dovre Group Plc | Inside Information | January 07, 2026, at 11:25 AM
The Oulu District Court has today placed Suvic Oy, a subsidiary of Dovre Group Plc, into bankruptcy by its decision dated 7 January 2026 at 9:00 AM.
The District Court has appointed attorney Lassi Nyyssönen as the bankruptcy administrator.
The Board of Directors of Suvic Oy filed the bankruptcy petition on 2 January 2026.
