Dovre Group Plc: Dovre Group Plc required to pay guarantee liability - the company is insolvent

Dovre Group Plc | Inside Information | January 07, 2026, at 11:45 AM

Dovre Group Plc ("Dovre") has today received a payment demand of EUR 5.5 million from Nordic Guarantee Insurance Ltd, Finnish Branch under a guarantee facility agreement. The payment demand falls due on 12 January 2026.

The payment demand is based on a performance bond granted to Alight Ukko Oy.

Dovre is unable to pay the demand. Dovre is examining the possibility of applying for corporate restructuring proceedings due to the threatened insolvency.

For further information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc

Tel. +358 40 560 9891

kalervo.rotsa@dovregroup.com

Distribution

Main media

www.dovregroup.com