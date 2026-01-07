SPORT BEACH Levels Up: Stagwell Announces Creation of SPORT BEACH Business Unit to Advance Sports Marketing

NEW YORK, NY AND LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, announced at the inaugural SPORT BEACH Tech Summit that SPORT BEACH will become its own business unit dedicated to serving as the premiere place to connect athletes, brands, and creatives through lived experiences - building communities that drive real growth.

This next phase for SPORT BEACH expands its core value proposition: innovative events, peer-to-peer relationships between brands and athletes that drive business outcomes, and active play as a key element of any experience.

Beth Sidhu will serve as CEO of SPORT BEACH while continuing her role as Stagwell's Chief Brand and Communications Officer until a successor is named.

"We are making a major commitment to advancing our portfolio of sports marketing by turning SPORT BEACH into its own unit dedicated to bringing brands and athletes together in this tremendous growth area," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell. "SPORT BEACH is where athletes and culture come together over business, culture and technology," he added.

"We are excited to scale SPORT BEACH into a global platform where business leaders and trailblazing athletes connect to drive business at the intersection of sport and culture," shared Beth Sidhu, SPORT BEACH CEO and Stagwell Chief Brand and Communications Officer. "SPORT BEACH is where deals start and we're excited for what's next."

In addition to CES, SPORT BEACH will activate at major cultural moments across the calendar, including Super Bowl LX, NBA All-Star Weekend, Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, The World Cup Finals, US Open, and F1 Las Vegas. At each moment, SPORT BEACH will act as the hub for marketers, athlete-entrepreneurs and sport business professionals, with upscale hospitality, engaging stage conversations, and spaces and guests curated for quality networking. Events will be housed on SPORT BEACH's AI-enabled app later this year.

Year-round partners including Diageo (exclusive spirits partner), NBCUniversal (exclusive broadcast partner) and PepsiCo (with Gatorade as the exclusive hydration partner) will help bring SPORT BEACH to life via expertise in innovative sport-brand collaborations at each SPORT BEACH moment. Additional partners will join activations throughout the year, including The Athletic, Business Insider, the Chicago Bulls, Fanatics Advertising, InMobi, Nielsen, Superside, Sweatworking, The Trade Desk, TransUnion, while on earth and more.

SPORT BEACH will help brands and athletes engage in three core ways:

Events: SPORT BEACH is moving beyond the sand, bringing its signature event format to major cultural events throughout the year. New formats, including intimate salons, leadership summits, and the inaugural Sports Upfront, will surface insights on the business of sports, marketing and technology's future, and emerging opportunities.

Facilitation: SPORT BEACH creates spaces where a diverse group of people, industries, experiences and POVs connect to drive new business. SPORT BEACH will offer a formalized convening and facilitation service, bringing together like-minded groups to drive business outcomes.

Editorial: SPORT BEACH's new editorial platform will serve as an always-on source of the most interesting global stories at the intersection of sports, business, culture, technology and creativity. Across newsletters, www.SPORTBEACH.com and an upcoming podcast, SPORT BEACH will deliver unexpected conversations.

SPORT BEACH's Advisory Board will be announced in February.

Stagwell invites brands, athletes, sports leagues, media platforms and other interested parties to reach out to SportBeach@stagwellglobal.com .

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com .

About SPORT BEACH

Considered the authoritative voice on sports marketing, SPORT BEACH connects athletes, brands and creatives for curated experiences and conversations that drive growth at the intersection of sport, brand and culture. Launched in 2022 at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity by Stagwell (STGW), SPORT BEACH is now a year-round ecosystem spanning live events, brand activations, thought leadership programming, and a meetings and facilitation practice. Its convenings at the world's most influential cultural and sporting moments serve as incubators for new partnerships, breakthrough creative, and industry-defining conversations. Learn more at sportbeach.com and follow us on Instagram @_SPORTBEACH_.

