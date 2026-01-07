Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
WKN: A3CWMU | ISIN: US85256A1097 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IY
Tradegate
06.01.26 | 17:16
4,180 Euro
-1,88 % -0,080
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
07.01.2026 16:02 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stagwell Aligns Media and Commerce Companies under Global Chair Slavi Samardzija

Samardzija to serve in this new role while continuing role of Stagwell's Chief Data and Platforms Officer

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced it is unifying leadership of its media and commerce companies under Slavi Samardzija. Samardzija will continue his role as Stagwell's Chief Data and Platforms Officer while serving as the network's first Global Chair, Media and Commerce. This news follows the appointment of Zac Moffat as Global Chair, Communications and Advocacy, as announced last month.

In this new role, Samardzija will oversee the media and commerce agencies including Assembly, Business Traveler, Crispin, GALE, Goodstuff, Ink, Kenna, Locaria, and Multiview. This group vertical represents last twelve month net revenues of approximately $600m and over 3,500 employees across the world.

"Slavi brings over 25 years of experience in data and technology that will be foundational to our holistic data and platform strategy moving forward," shared Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "As digital transformation and intelligent platforms continue to reshape our industry, Slavi is uniquely positioned to lead this next chapter for us."

"Clients are looking for partners who can connect data, media, and commerce seamlessly across the entire customer journey. I'm excited to work across our Media and Commerce division to bring greater alignment, unlock the full power of our capabilities, and deliver more impactful, measurable outcomes for clients around the world," said Slavi Samardzija, Global Chair, Media and Commerce and Chief Data and Platforms Officer of Stagwell.

Samardzija will continue to report to Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn.

About Stagwell
Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.? ?

Contact:
PR@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-aligns-media-and-commerce-companies-under-global-chair-1124555

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
