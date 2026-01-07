Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
YIT invests in railway construction expertise and acquires Electric Power Finland Oy's railway services business

YIT Corporation Press Release January 7, 2026, at 3 p.m.

In line with its strategy, YIT seeks growth in rail infrastructure projects in Finland. To strengthen its railway construction expertise, YIT has agreed to acquire Electric Power Finland Oy's railway services business. As part of the transaction, the personnel, equipment, and certifications related to the business will become part of YIT's Infra segment. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Electric Power Finland Oy, founded in 2007, provides turnkey solutions for demanding electrical construction and railway technical system projects. The company's railway services business delivers railway electrification and signaling device projects and offers services for tram, metro and railway infrastructure.

"This acquisition is a strategic investment for us in railway construction and maintenance expertise. We have collaborated with the Electric Power Finland team on several projects, and now we are joining forces to offer our customers comprehensive solutions that leverage the best expertise in the industry," said Aleksi Laine, EVP, Infrastructure, YIT.

"We're very pleased with this transaction and about YIT continuing to grow and develop the railway services business. Our partnership has been highly productive, and this deal ensures that expertise in complex rail projects will be carried forward. Going forward, Electric Power Finland will focus on specialized power distribution, with metro and light rail remaining an important part of our service offering," said Tuomo Rauvala, CEO of Electric Power Finland.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of January 2026.

More information about Electric Power Finland Oy:

Electric Power Finland Oy is a privately owned Finnish company established in 2007, specializing in demanding electricity distribution projects as well as testing and commissioning services. The company has offices in Paimio, Turku, Espoo, and Oulu. Electric Power Finland's revenue in 2024 was approximately EUR 14 million. www.epf.fi/en

For further information:

YIT Corporate communications, tel. +358 44 743 7536, press@yit.fi

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, major media, www.yitgroup.com

We build and develop sustainable living environments: functional and attractive homes, future-proof public and commercial buildings, infrastructure to support the green transition as well as industrial, production, and energy facilities to support our customers' processes. YIT's vision is to be the expert partner in developing sustainable homes, spaces, and cities - for a good life. There are approximately 4,100 professionals in our team and our revenue in 2024 was EUR 1.8 billion. YIT Corporation's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more: www.yitgroup.com and follow us on Linkedin I X I Instagram I Facebook

