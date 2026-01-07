Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
WKN: 883121 | ISIN: US7475251036 | Ticker-Symbol: QCI
Tradegate
07.01.26 | 19:01
152,84 Euro
-2,13 % -3,32
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
PR Newswire
07.01.2026 19:06 Uhr
136 Leser
Hyundai Mobis and Qualcomm Sign Comprehensive Agreement to Collaborate on SDV architecture for ADAS

  • MOU signed at CES 2026 to co-develop integrated solutions for automotive tailored to emerging markets
  • Hyundai Mobis to enhance performance, efficiency, and stability for advanced driver assistance systems using Qualcomm's Snapdragon RideTM Flex system-on-chip
  • Companies' agreement extends beyond ADAS development, with plans to deliver broader SDV solutions based on Snapdragon automotive technologies

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis and Qualcomm Technologies Inc. announced today that the companies have signed a comprehensive agreement an at CES 2026 to co-develop next generation solutions for Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Hyundai Mobis CI

The MOU signing, held at the Hyundai Mobis booth on the 7th (PST), was attended by Jung Soo-Kyung, Executive Vice President and head of Automotive Electronics Business Unit, and Mr. Nakul Duggal, EVP and Industrial and Group, General Manager of Automotive, Industrial and Embedded IoT, and Robotics at Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Through this collaboration, Hyundai Mobis and Qualcomm Technologies will jointly develop integrated solutions tailored for emerging markets while pursuing broader global supply opportunities by leveraging the combination of Hyundai Mobis's expertise in system integration, sensor fusion, and perception with Qualcomm Technologies' leadership in system-on-chip (SoC) technology.

The companies will begin their work with their co-development of advanced driving and parking solutions based on the Snapdragon Ride Flex system-on-ship (SoC). These innovations will target fast-growing markets such as India, where ADAS adoption is expanding across vehicle segments alongside rising demand for SDV-ready architectures. For future SDV applications, they will also work together on next-generation integrated solutions that combine Hyundai Mobis's standardized software platform with Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon automotive technologies to enhance performance, efficiency, and stability.

Meanwhile at CES 2026, Hyundai Mobis hosted a private exhibition booth exclusively for invited global clients, reflecting its strategy to expand its order portfolio into new business areas, including robotics, SDV solutions, and semiconductors, while focusing on more targeted, high-quality engagements. During the four-day event, more than 200 representatives from major customers across North America and Europe visited the booth for in-depth discussions.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166884/hyundaimobis_CI_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyundai-mobis-and-qualcomm-sign-comprehensive-agreement-to-collaborate-on-sdv-architecture-for-adas-302653476.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
