EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: CO-OPTATION OF NEW DIRECTORS

Wednesday, 7 January 2026 - 8.30 pm

The Board of Directors of Eagle Football Group, during its meeting of January 6, 2026, took note of the resignations of Ms. Bethel Gorin (effective December 31, 2025) and Ms. Camille Lagache (effective January 7, 2026), two independent directors who had served on the Board since September 2023 and December 2022 respectively. The Company would like to warmly thank these directors for their commitment and work with the Olympique Lyonnais group.

It also recalled that Jamie Dinan (June 2025), John Textor (June 2025) and Mark Affolter (October 2025) have resigned since the last general meeting.

The Board of Directors decided to co-opt the following directors:

Mr. Stephen Welch - an Australian national with international financial expertise, independent director managing Eagle Football Holdings Bidco (the Company's controlling shareholder) - for the duration of his term of office within Eagle Football Holdings Bidco;

Ms. Victoria Wescott - a British and French national, former lawyer - as an independent director;

Mr. Gilbert Saada - a French national with solid financial expertise, who has already served for several years on the Company's Board of Directors as a independent director and observer - as an independent director.

These co-optations will be submitted for ratification by the shareholders at the next general meeting scheduled for January 28, 2026. A more detailed presentation of the new directors can be found in the Board report to said general meeting.

The other resigning directors have not been replaced.

The Board of Directors now consists of 8 directors, including 4 independent directors[1] and 4 women.

The Board has ensured that, with this composition, it will have all the skills necessary for its proper functioning and the performance of its duties.

The Board Committees will be reorganized in the coming weeks.









Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +44 781 07 45 65

Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com

www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com



Euronext Paris - compartment B

Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)

Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)

ICB: 40501030 Leisure services

[1] Debbie Andrews, Nathalie Dechy, Gilbert Saada, Victoria Wescott.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

l5hskcWcZGvHymxxYshrZ5VrbGlpmGOWZ5OdlGpvaMmbnGuUx5tmbZ2aZnJmnWpm

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95850-efg-070126-cooptation-en.pdf