Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Announces Change in Auditors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced that it has appointed Ernst & Young LLP ("EY" or the "Successor Auditor") as the Company's new auditor, effective January 5, 2026.

At the request of the Corporation, KPMG LLP ("KPMG" or the "Former Auditor") resigned as the Company's auditor, which resignation became effective January 5, 2026. The decision to change auditors was not the result of any disagreement, dispute, or reportable event between the Company and KPMG on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedures.

The Board of Directors undertook a comprehensive review of the Company's external audit services as part of its ongoing corporate governance practices, as it typically does every five years. During that process, it reviewed proposals from multiple leading accounting firms and selected Ernst & Young LLP.

"EY is one of the world's leading professional services firms," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "Their global reach, depth of expertise, capabilities and experience align well with Caldwell's continued growth and international footprint, and we look forward to working closely with their team."

Mr. Beck added, "We would also like to sincerely thank KPMG for its many years of professional service, partnership, and support. We appreciate their contributions to Caldwell and the high standard of work they consistently delivered."

The Company has sent a Notice of Change of Auditor (the "Notice") to the Former Auditor and to the Successor Auditor and has received a letter from each, addressed to the securities commissions in each of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, stating that they agree with the information contained in the Notice. The Notice and related letters have been reviewed by the Company's Board of Directors and are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

We are subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to,our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to departing partners taking our clients to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in talent acquisition; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; reliance on software that we license from third parties; reliance on third-party contractors for talent acquisition support; the classification of third-party labour as contractors versus employee relationships; our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses; volatility of the market price and trading volume of our common shares, including its impact on our compensation plans; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; the impact on profitability from marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; our limited ability to access credit; risks related to deposit-taking institutions; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

