Under the liquidity contract entered into between ETABLISSEMENTS MAUREL ET PROM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2025:

127,261 shares

868,071.01

During the second half of 2025:

Number of executions on buy side: 3,095

Number of executions on sell side: 3,177

Traded volume on buy side: 1,582,234 shares for 7,829,728.73

Traded volume on sell side: 1,611,368 shares for 8,059,113.06

As a reminder

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2025 on the liquidity account: 156,395 shares and 632,406.37;

in the first half of 2025: Number of executions on buy side: 3,716 Number of executions on sell side: 3,688 Traded volume on buy side on: 2,025,936 shares for 10,521,869.58 Traded volume on sell side: 1,920,113 shares for 10,020,852.91



the following assets were booked on the liquidity account on the effective date of the contract on March 1, 2023: 117,899 shares €671,391.40



The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

execution Number of

shares Traded volume in

EUR Number of

execution Number of

shares Traded volume in

EUR Total 3 095 1 582 234 7 829 728,73 3 177 1 611 368 8 059 113,06 01/07/2025 21 11 000 52 580,00 17 9 000 43 200,00 02/07/2025 40 15 700 76 616,00 03/07/2025 59 34 000 173 400,00 04/07/2025 36 18 134 93 027,42 07/07/2025 23 8 867 44 955,69 6 4 000 20 400,00 08/07/2025 11 3 101 15 629,04 25 15 915 81 484,80 09/07/2025 19 11 000 56 760,00 19 10 000 52 000,00 10/07/2025 27 14 000 71 540,00 16 11 000 56 430,00 11/07/2025 29 17 000 88 230,00 14/07/2025 15 10 000 52 100,00 11 5 064 26 586,00 15/07/2025 28 7 607 39 099,98 19 9 083 46 777,45 16/07/2025 43 16 407 83 675,70 12 5 000 25 750,00 17/07/2025 48 18 000 90 000,00 9 8 172 40 941,72 18/07/2025 19 11 000 54 890,00 23 8 000 40 160,00 21/07/2025 29 15 000 74 250,00 6 3 000 14 940,00 22/07/2025 29 13 005 64 244,70 22 12 000 59 520,00 23/07/2025 17 7 701 38 273,97 28 9 000 45 000,00 24/07/2025 27 13 000 64 610,00 38 14 000 70 140,00 25/07/2025 7 4 000 20 160,00 74 44 000 227 480,00 28/07/2025 35 22 000 116 820,00 52 29 071 156 111,27 29/07/2025 37 21 000 112 140,00 22 15 363 82 806,57 30/07/2025 29 19 000 100 890,00 23 10 000 53 900,00 31/07/2025 18 6 925 36 633,25 28 19 000 101 270,00 01/08/2025 35 24 917 130 814,25 3 1 257 6 775,23 04/08/2025 32 20 900 107 008,00 6 3 000 15 630,00 05/08/2025 46 24 140 121 665,60 60 36 000 185 760,00 06/08/2025 20 12 000 63 960,00 27 15 000 80 700,00 07/08/2025 33 22 112 116 751,36 19 13 000 68 900,00 08/08/2025 35 10 644 56 626,08 20 13 025 69 814,00 11/08/2025 19 11 501 60 840,29 24 11 000 58 520,00 12/08/2025 20 7 021 37 281,51 23 13 595 72 325,40 13/08/2025 35 20 000 105 000,00 3 2 000 10 540,00 14/08/2025 29 10 000 51 900,00 6 2 000 10 400,00 15/08/2025 1 215 1 133,05 36 18 279 96 330,33 18/08/2025 20 10 785 56 621,25 18 6 000 31 560,00 19/08/2025 29 13 000 68 380,00 24 11 221 59 246,88 20/08/2025 28 17 063 89 239,49 12 8 001 42 005,25 21/08/2025 7 2 000 10 660,00 52 28 999 154 854,66 22/08/2025 16 11 000 59 730,00 33 17 878 97 792,66 25/08/2025 38 16 683 89 587,71 16 8 000 43 120,00 26/08/2025 12 7 045 35 154,55 11 4 140 20 782,80 27/08/2025 12 8 000 40 160,00 22 14 860 74 894,40 28/08/2025 21 11 000 55 770,00 17 10 000 51 000,00 29/08/2025 9 4 028 20 542,80 19 10 500 53 760,00 01/09/2025 19 6 972 35 278,32 4 1 000 5 070,00 02/09/2025 28 10 500 52 500,00 03/09/2025 58 27 000 131 760,00 7 4 000 19 880,00 04/09/2025 41 14 000 67 480,00 31 13 000 62 920,00 05/09/2025 39 18 173 86 503,48 3 3 000 14 490,00 08/09/2025 35 15 076 71 158,72 8 3 000 14 310,00 09/09/2025 9 4 001 18 724,68 17 10 000 47 100,00 10/09/2025 26 15 000 70 050,00 20 5 512 25 906,40 11/09/2025 39 16 000 74 720,00 23 13 000 61 100,00 12/09/2025 19 9 724 45 216,60 17 12 000 56 160,00 15/09/2025 11 7 000 32 690,00 25 14 000 65 800,00 16/09/2025 9 6 000 28 560,00 69 29 000 139 490,00 17/09/2025 23 10 000 47 800,00 9 6 259 30 168,38 18/09/2025 18 9 000 43 560,00 31 15 000 72 750,00 19/09/2025 31 17 000 81 940,00 19 5 000 24 350,00 22/09/2025 11 4 000 19 200,00 37 24 000 116 400,00 23/09/2025 16 5 013 24 714,09 35 20 000 99 000,00 24/09/2025 17 10 131 49 945,83 27 21 000 105 000,00 25/09/2025 21 11 759 59 030,18 30 17 000 85 850,00 26/09/2025 16 11 000 55 770,00 47 22 000 112 420,00 29/09/2025 22 16 080 82 008,00 15 6 000 31 020,00 30/09/2025 57 28 000 138 040,00 01/10/2025 26 14 155 69 397,95 10 8 000 39 380,00 02/10/2025 27 10 000 48 900,00 12 8 504 41 754,64 03/10/2025 14 8 208 40 219,20 13 7 000 34 370,00 06/10/2025 10 8 012 39 579,28 53 28 000 139 440,00 07/10/2025 35 18 000 90 180,00 21 9 000 45 540,00 08/10/2025 24 15 000 75 000,00 14 10 072 50 561,44 09/10/2025 27 17 000 85 170,00 36 18 000 90 720,00 10/10/2025 57 26 000 127 660,00 19 11 000 54 670,00 13/10/2025 42 16 000 77 280,00 3 3 000 14 700,00 14/10/2025 37 16 425 77 854,50 15/10/2025 24 7 000 33 320,00 22 11 000 52 580,00 16/10/2025 36 19 000 89 110,00 4 3 000 14 280,00 17/10/2025 51 23 607 106 703,64 20/10/2025 9 7 000 31 710,00 35 14 000 63 560,00 21/10/2025 44 18 984 85 048,32 6 3 000 13 680,00 22/10/2025 18 6 132 27 839,28 48 22 462 102 426,72 23/10/2025 55 24 000 112 560,00 24/10/2025 25 15 000 70 200,00 21 11 882 55 845,40 27/10/2025 11 9 000 42 120,00 29 12 000 56 400,00 28/10/2025 70 26 000 119 860,00 29/10/2025 20 13 000 59 670,00 24 13 000 59 800,00 30/10/2025 17 13 000 59 930,00 33 17 000 78 880,00 31/10/2025 1 200 930,00 45 26 000 123 760,00 03/11/2025 18 13 508 65 108,56 40 22 000 107 140,00 04/11/2025 38 17 000 81 940,00 28 11 000 53 240,00 05/11/2025 43 23 164 110 955,56 14 7 000 33 950,00 06/11/2025 53 20 389 95 420,52 14 9 000 42 300,00 07/11/2025 4 3 000 14 280,00 54 19 751 94 212,27 10/11/2025 7 3 532 17 094,88 54 25 000 122 250,00 11/11/2025 29 16 000 78 720,00 28 17 000 84 150,00 12/11/2025 25 13 000 63 700,00 26 9 000 44 550,00 13/11/2025 8 6 000 29 280,00 45 17 000 83 470,00 14/11/2025 26 15 000 73 050,00 40 13 431 65 811,90 17/11/2025 7 2 000 9 800,00 41 22 066 110 109,34 18/11/2025 46 26 000 127 400,00 20 7 449 36 574,59 19/11/2025 46 23 923 116 505,01 32 21 001 103 324,92 20/11/2025 7 6 002 29 589,86 56 25 000 124 250,00 21/11/2025 51 29 000 139 780,00 11 5 000 24 200,00 24/11/2025 29 15 000 71 550,00 30 5 329 25 525,91 25/11/2025 27 21 000 100 800,00 36 14 093 67 928,26 26/11/2025 22 13 000 62 140,00 28 9 000 43 200,00 27/11/2025 16 8 000 38 080,00 15 7 000 33 460,00 28/11/2025 10 6 000 28 500,00 31 13 151 62 993,29 01/12/2025 10 4 000 19 080,00 31 15 000 72 900,00 02/12/2025 29 12 082 58 356,06 7 3 000 14 550,00 03/12/2025 59 26 000 128 440,00 04/12/2025 8 6 000 30 120,00 44 24 000 121 920,00 05/12/2025 15 8 045 41 190,40 10 7 000 35 980,00 08/12/2025 41 21 027 106 606,89 29 17 134 87 212,06 09/12/2025 35 22 000 110 440,00 13 6 656 33 612,80 10/12/2025 16 8 000 40 160,00 32 10 500 52 920,00 11/12/2025 34 11 000 55 220,00 20 9 000 45 450,00 12/12/2025 16 12 000 60 600,00 33 15 100 76 557,00 15/12/2025 24 17 500 88 550,00 21 19 900 101 092,00 16/12/2025 51 26 000 128 180,00 17/12/2025 23 13 001 62 794,83 3 3 000 14 610,00 18/12/2025 12 8 000 38 560,00 24 11 878 57 489,52 19/12/2025 11 6 108 29 318,40 20 11 000 53 020,00 22/12/2025 3 2 000 9 640,00 40 21 075 102 846,00 23/12/2025 13 8 000 39 280,00 22 10 000 49 300,00 24/12/2025 7 5 000 24 600,00 16 5 000 24 650,00 29/12/2025 15 7 000 35 140,00 41 20 000 100 400,00 30/12/2025 6 5 000 25 450,00 16 10 000 51 000,00 31/12/2025 9 7 000 37 310,00 47 28 040 150 574,80

