Under the liquidity contract entered into between ETABLISSEMENTS MAUREL ET PROM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2025:
- 127,261 shares
- 868,071.01
During the second half of 2025:
- Number of executions on buy side: 3,095
- Number of executions on sell side: 3,177
- Traded volume on buy side: 1,582,234 shares for 7,829,728.73
- Traded volume on sell side: 1,611,368 shares for 8,059,113.06
As a reminder
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2025 on the liquidity account: 156,395 shares and 632,406.37;
- in the first half of 2025:
- Number of executions on buy side: 3,716
- Number of executions on sell side: 3,688
- Traded volume on buy side on: 2,025,936 shares for 10,521,869.58
- Traded volume on sell side: 1,920,113 shares for 10,020,852.91
- the following assets were booked on the liquidity account on the effective date of the contract on March 1, 2023:
- 117,899 shares
- €671,391.40
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in
Total
3 095
1 582 234
7 829 728,73
3 177
1 611 368
8 059 113,06
01/07/2025
21
11 000
52 580,00
17
9 000
43 200,00
02/07/2025
40
15 700
76 616,00
03/07/2025
59
34 000
173 400,00
04/07/2025
36
18 134
93 027,42
07/07/2025
23
8 867
44 955,69
6
4 000
20 400,00
08/07/2025
11
3 101
15 629,04
25
15 915
81 484,80
09/07/2025
19
11 000
56 760,00
19
10 000
52 000,00
10/07/2025
27
14 000
71 540,00
16
11 000
56 430,00
11/07/2025
29
17 000
88 230,00
14/07/2025
15
10 000
52 100,00
11
5 064
26 586,00
15/07/2025
28
7 607
39 099,98
19
9 083
46 777,45
16/07/2025
43
16 407
83 675,70
12
5 000
25 750,00
17/07/2025
48
18 000
90 000,00
9
8 172
40 941,72
18/07/2025
19
11 000
54 890,00
23
8 000
40 160,00
21/07/2025
29
15 000
74 250,00
6
3 000
14 940,00
22/07/2025
29
13 005
64 244,70
22
12 000
59 520,00
23/07/2025
17
7 701
38 273,97
28
9 000
45 000,00
24/07/2025
27
13 000
64 610,00
38
14 000
70 140,00
25/07/2025
7
4 000
20 160,00
74
44 000
227 480,00
28/07/2025
35
22 000
116 820,00
52
29 071
156 111,27
29/07/2025
37
21 000
112 140,00
22
15 363
82 806,57
30/07/2025
29
19 000
100 890,00
23
10 000
53 900,00
31/07/2025
18
6 925
36 633,25
28
19 000
101 270,00
01/08/2025
35
24 917
130 814,25
3
1 257
6 775,23
04/08/2025
32
20 900
107 008,00
6
3 000
15 630,00
05/08/2025
46
24 140
121 665,60
60
36 000
185 760,00
06/08/2025
20
12 000
63 960,00
27
15 000
80 700,00
07/08/2025
33
22 112
116 751,36
19
13 000
68 900,00
08/08/2025
35
10 644
56 626,08
20
13 025
69 814,00
11/08/2025
19
11 501
60 840,29
24
11 000
58 520,00
12/08/2025
20
7 021
37 281,51
23
13 595
72 325,40
13/08/2025
35
20 000
105 000,00
3
2 000
10 540,00
14/08/2025
29
10 000
51 900,00
6
2 000
10 400,00
15/08/2025
1
215
1 133,05
36
18 279
96 330,33
18/08/2025
20
10 785
56 621,25
18
6 000
31 560,00
19/08/2025
29
13 000
68 380,00
24
11 221
59 246,88
20/08/2025
28
17 063
89 239,49
12
8 001
42 005,25
21/08/2025
7
2 000
10 660,00
52
28 999
154 854,66
22/08/2025
16
11 000
59 730,00
33
17 878
97 792,66
25/08/2025
38
16 683
89 587,71
16
8 000
43 120,00
26/08/2025
12
7 045
35 154,55
11
4 140
20 782,80
27/08/2025
12
8 000
40 160,00
22
14 860
74 894,40
28/08/2025
21
11 000
55 770,00
17
10 000
51 000,00
29/08/2025
9
4 028
20 542,80
19
10 500
53 760,00
01/09/2025
19
6 972
35 278,32
4
1 000
5 070,00
02/09/2025
28
10 500
52 500,00
03/09/2025
58
27 000
131 760,00
7
4 000
19 880,00
04/09/2025
41
14 000
67 480,00
31
13 000
62 920,00
05/09/2025
39
18 173
86 503,48
3
3 000
14 490,00
08/09/2025
35
15 076
71 158,72
8
3 000
14 310,00
09/09/2025
9
4 001
18 724,68
17
10 000
47 100,00
10/09/2025
26
15 000
70 050,00
20
5 512
25 906,40
11/09/2025
39
16 000
74 720,00
23
13 000
61 100,00
12/09/2025
19
9 724
45 216,60
17
12 000
56 160,00
15/09/2025
11
7 000
32 690,00
25
14 000
65 800,00
16/09/2025
9
6 000
28 560,00
69
29 000
139 490,00
17/09/2025
23
10 000
47 800,00
9
6 259
30 168,38
18/09/2025
18
9 000
43 560,00
31
15 000
72 750,00
19/09/2025
31
17 000
81 940,00
19
5 000
24 350,00
22/09/2025
11
4 000
19 200,00
37
24 000
116 400,00
23/09/2025
16
5 013
24 714,09
35
20 000
99 000,00
24/09/2025
17
10 131
49 945,83
27
21 000
105 000,00
25/09/2025
21
11 759
59 030,18
30
17 000
85 850,00
26/09/2025
16
11 000
55 770,00
47
22 000
112 420,00
29/09/2025
22
16 080
82 008,00
15
6 000
31 020,00
30/09/2025
57
28 000
138 040,00
01/10/2025
26
14 155
69 397,95
10
8 000
39 380,00
02/10/2025
27
10 000
48 900,00
12
8 504
41 754,64
03/10/2025
14
8 208
40 219,20
13
7 000
34 370,00
06/10/2025
10
8 012
39 579,28
53
28 000
139 440,00
07/10/2025
35
18 000
90 180,00
21
9 000
45 540,00
08/10/2025
24
15 000
75 000,00
14
10 072
50 561,44
09/10/2025
27
17 000
85 170,00
36
18 000
90 720,00
10/10/2025
57
26 000
127 660,00
19
11 000
54 670,00
13/10/2025
42
16 000
77 280,00
3
3 000
14 700,00
14/10/2025
37
16 425
77 854,50
15/10/2025
24
7 000
33 320,00
22
11 000
52 580,00
16/10/2025
36
19 000
89 110,00
4
3 000
14 280,00
17/10/2025
51
23 607
106 703,64
20/10/2025
9
7 000
31 710,00
35
14 000
63 560,00
21/10/2025
44
18 984
85 048,32
6
3 000
13 680,00
22/10/2025
18
6 132
27 839,28
48
22 462
102 426,72
23/10/2025
55
24 000
112 560,00
24/10/2025
25
15 000
70 200,00
21
11 882
55 845,40
27/10/2025
11
9 000
42 120,00
29
12 000
56 400,00
28/10/2025
70
26 000
119 860,00
29/10/2025
20
13 000
59 670,00
24
13 000
59 800,00
30/10/2025
17
13 000
59 930,00
33
17 000
78 880,00
31/10/2025
1
200
930,00
45
26 000
123 760,00
03/11/2025
18
13 508
65 108,56
40
22 000
107 140,00
04/11/2025
38
17 000
81 940,00
28
11 000
53 240,00
05/11/2025
43
23 164
110 955,56
14
7 000
33 950,00
06/11/2025
53
20 389
95 420,52
14
9 000
42 300,00
07/11/2025
4
3 000
14 280,00
54
19 751
94 212,27
10/11/2025
7
3 532
17 094,88
54
25 000
122 250,00
11/11/2025
29
16 000
78 720,00
28
17 000
84 150,00
12/11/2025
25
13 000
63 700,00
26
9 000
44 550,00
13/11/2025
8
6 000
29 280,00
45
17 000
83 470,00
14/11/2025
26
15 000
73 050,00
40
13 431
65 811,90
17/11/2025
7
2 000
9 800,00
41
22 066
110 109,34
18/11/2025
46
26 000
127 400,00
20
7 449
36 574,59
19/11/2025
46
23 923
116 505,01
32
21 001
103 324,92
20/11/2025
7
6 002
29 589,86
56
25 000
124 250,00
21/11/2025
51
29 000
139 780,00
11
5 000
24 200,00
24/11/2025
29
15 000
71 550,00
30
5 329
25 525,91
25/11/2025
27
21 000
100 800,00
36
14 093
67 928,26
26/11/2025
22
13 000
62 140,00
28
9 000
43 200,00
27/11/2025
16
8 000
38 080,00
15
7 000
33 460,00
28/11/2025
10
6 000
28 500,00
31
13 151
62 993,29
01/12/2025
10
4 000
19 080,00
31
15 000
72 900,00
02/12/2025
29
12 082
58 356,06
7
3 000
14 550,00
03/12/2025
59
26 000
128 440,00
04/12/2025
8
6 000
30 120,00
44
24 000
121 920,00
05/12/2025
15
8 045
41 190,40
10
7 000
35 980,00
08/12/2025
41
21 027
106 606,89
29
17 134
87 212,06
09/12/2025
35
22 000
110 440,00
13
6 656
33 612,80
10/12/2025
16
8 000
40 160,00
32
10 500
52 920,00
11/12/2025
34
11 000
55 220,00
20
9 000
45 450,00
12/12/2025
16
12 000
60 600,00
33
15 100
76 557,00
15/12/2025
24
17 500
88 550,00
21
19 900
101 092,00
16/12/2025
51
26 000
128 180,00
17/12/2025
23
13 001
62 794,83
3
3 000
14 610,00
18/12/2025
12
8 000
38 560,00
24
11 878
57 489,52
19/12/2025
11
6 108
29 318,40
20
11 000
53 020,00
22/12/2025
3
2 000
9 640,00
40
21 075
102 846,00
23/12/2025
13
8 000
39 280,00
22
10 000
49 300,00
24/12/2025
7
5 000
24 600,00
16
5 000
24 650,00
29/12/2025
15
7 000
35 140,00
41
20 000
100 400,00
30/12/2025
6
5 000
25 450,00
16
10 000
51 000,00
31/12/2025
9
7 000
37 310,00
47
28 040
150 574,80
