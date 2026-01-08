Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.01.2026
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Stuttgart
08.01.26 | 11:18
1,600 Euro
+0,63 % +0,010
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6001,63514:21
Actusnews Wire
08.01.2026 12:53 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: ERRATUM DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT JULY 31, 2025

Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:

Total number of shares175,873,471
Number of real voting rights306,257,053
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including own shares)		318,491,542

For more information:


Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com
Euronext Paris - Segment B
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yZ1vYJ1ulZiclm6eZ5hnbGZnbW5qmGOcZpKXyZZuk8fFbXFnxWqTmZfHZnJmnWpv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95859-efg-declaration-d_actions-et-nombre-de-droits-de-vote-31072025-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
