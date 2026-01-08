Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - ADIA Nutrition, Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a rapidly growing leader in regenerative medicine, today announced the appointment of Dawn Bell as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) through its subsidiary, ADIA Labs. Ms. Bell brings more than 15 years of proven expertise as a sales strategist in the medical device and pharmaceutical industries, with a strong history of driving growth and building successful partnerships.





Dawn Bell

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10520/279724_dawnbell.jpg

While Ms. Bell's role includes strengthening revenue for ADIA Nutrition and its laboratory operations, her primary contribution will be ensuring shared success across the entire ecosystem. She will be partnering with doctors and clinics to significantly increase their revenue by providing hands-on guidance and proven strategies to seamlessly integrate the Company's advanced regenerative therapies and diagnostic services into their practices-whether in regenerative medicine, orthopedics, pain management, wellness, or other specialties.

This appointment comes at an important time as Adia Med of Winter Park prepares to launch its first Institutional Review Board (IRB)-approved clinical study focused on autism, marking a significant advancement in the Company's clinical and scientific efforts.

"We are truly excited to welcome Dawn to the team," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of ADIA Nutrition. "She brings the experience and vision needed to take our growth to the next level. More than just driving revenue for ADIA, Dawn's real impact will be in making everyone successful-equipping our physician and clinic partners with the tools, training, and support to grow their practices, improve patient outcomes, and build stronger, more profitable businesses using our regenerative solutions."

ADIA Nutrition continues to gain momentum with robust revenue growth, an expanding nationwide network of clinic partnerships, strategic initiatives, and the upcoming launch of its first IRB-approved autism clinical study at Adia Med of Winter Park.

Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279724

Source: Adia Nutrition Inc.