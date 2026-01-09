Tecan Group AG: Tecan reports return to sales growth and strong order entry in the second half of 2025

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

Tecan reports return to sales growth and strong order entry in the second half of 2025

Group sales of CHF 882.5 million, down 1.6% in local currencies for the year, with second-half sales growth of 0.4%

Order entry increased by 3.8% in local currencies for the full year and by 8.6% in the second half

Männedorf, Switzerland, January 9, 2026 - In a trading statement, the Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) today published unaudited preliminary results for fiscal year 2025, reporting moderate sales growth and strong order entry in local currencies in the second half. For the full year, sales in local currencies were in line with the sales outlook last confirmed on October 13, 2025.

Group sales for 2025 decreased by 1.6% in local currencies and 5.5% in Swiss francs, totaling CHF 882.5 million (2024: CHF 934.3 million). In the second half of the year, Tecan returned to moderate sales growth, with sales increasing by 0.4% in local currencies. Sales declined by 5.2% in Swiss francs to CHF 443.0 million (2024: CHF 467.1 million). The key assumptions underlying the full-year 2025 sales outlook, as updated in October, were confirmed.

Order entry

Order entry for the Group reached CHF 900.9 million for full-year 2025 (2024: CHF 903.6 million), declining by 0.3% in Swiss francs but growing by 3.8% in local currencies. The book-to-bill ratio was above 1 in both segments. In the second half, order entry grew by 8.6% in local currencies and by 2.6% in Swiss francs.

Tecan CEO Monica Manotas commented: «While the revenue performance in 2025 does not yet reflect the full potential of Tecan, the strong order entry is encouraging. Looking ahead to 2026, we expect end markets to recover gradually, with steady improvement in the broader environment but no full normalization yet anticipated. Against this backdrop, we are focused on enhancing Tecan's performance and future-proofing our business. Our approach to performance enhancement will be guided by long-term growth opportunities, our ambition and our commitment to consistent execution, profitability improvement, and reliability for our shareholders. Our goal is to position Tecan to benefit from market recovery and capitalize on strong future market drivers. With its core strengths, Tecan has the solutions, expertise, customer base, and market proximity to lead and drive growth from the accelerated adoption of AI in life sciences.»

Segment sales

Sales in the Life Sciences Business reached CHF 377.1 million (2024: CHF 397.0 million), decreasing by 1.0% in local currencies and 5.0% in Swiss francs. In the second half, sales declined by 3.2% in local currencies.

The Partnering Business recorded sales of CHF 505.4 million (2024: CHF 537.3 million), representing a decrease of 2.0% in local currencies and 5.9% in Swiss francs. In the second half, sales increased by 3.3% in local currencies.

2025 profitability guidance and medium-term outlook confirmed

Tecan reaffirms its adjusted EBITDA margin guidance for 2025, as most recently announced on October 13, 2025.

Tecan also reiterates its medium-term outlook, anticipating a return to average organic growth rates in the mid- to high-single-digit percentage range in local currencies under normal market conditions, while continuously improving profitability. End markets are expected to recover gradually, and a full normalization is not anticipated in 2026.

Guidance for 2026 will be provided, as usual, when the company publishes the full set of audited financial results for 2025 on March 16, 2026

