Better Collective A/S: Extraordinary General Meeting in Better Collective - proposal approved to cancel 5.17% of share capital

Today, on 9 January 2026, an extraordinary general meeting of Better Collective was held as an electronic general meeting in accordance with section 6.4 of the Company's articles of association.

Regulatory release no. 1/2026

At the extraordinary general meeting, the shareholders approved:

the proposal from the Board of Directors on reduction of the Company's share capital by cancellation of treasury shares; and

the proposal on authorisation to the Chair of the meeting.

Re. Proposal on reduction of the Company's share capital by cancellation of treasury shares.

Board of Directors of Better Collective A/S

