Freitag, 09.01.2026
Fundamental stark, Kurs zu niedrig - Chance beim Krebs-Impfstoff-Pionier!
WKN: A2JNTW | ISIN: DK0060952240
Frankfurt
09.01.26 | 08:05
10,030 Euro
-0,79 % -0,080
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.01.2026 14:45 Uhr
Better Collective A/S: Extraordinary General Meeting in Better Collective - proposal approved to cancel 5.17% of share capital

Today, on 9 January 2026, an extraordinary general meeting of Better Collective was held as an electronic general meeting in accordance with section 6.4 of the Company's articles of association.

Regulatory release no. 1/2026

At the extraordinary general meeting, the shareholders approved:

  • the proposal from the Board of Directors on reduction of the Company's share capital by cancellation of treasury shares; and
  • the proposal on authorisation to the Chair of the meeting.

Re. Proposal on reduction of the Company's share capital by cancellation of treasury shares.
Board of Directors of Better Collective A/S

About Better Collective

Better Collective owns leading digital sport media, sports betting media and esports communities, with a vision to become the leading digital sports media group. We are on a mission to excite sports fans through engaging content and foster passionate communities worldwide. Better Collective's House of Brands includes; HLTV, FUTBIN, Betarades, AceOdds, Wettbasis, Action Network, Playmaker HQ, VegasInsider, The Nation Network, and Bolavip. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and dual listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (BETCO DKK). To learn more about Better Collective please visit bettercollective.com.

Contact

Investor Relations
Investor@bettercollective.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
