Freitag, 09.01.2026
WKN: A0JC1Z | ISIN: FR0010282822 | Ticker-Symbol: S4M
Tradegate
09.01.26 | 18:46
195,80 Euro
-2,39 % -4,80
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
VUSION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VUSION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
195,50196,3019:00
195,40196,3018:59
Actusnews Wire
09.01.2026 18:23 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vusion - Half-Year Report on the Liquidity Contract

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by VusionGroup to BNP Paribas, as at the settlement date of 31 December 2025, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:

  • 11,619 Vusion shares
  • €1,108,961

During the second half of 2025, a total of:

  • Purchases: 84,741 shares for an amount of €19,401,618 (1,457 transactions).
  • Sales: 75,275 shares for an amount of €17,229,305 (1,708 transactions).

It should be noted that:

  1. At the previous half-year report on 30 June 2025, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:
  • 1,678 Vusion shares
  • €3,401,026
  1. During the first half of 2025, a total of:
  • Purchases: 149,296 shares for an amount of €28,702,346 (1,926 transactions).
  • Sales: 158,618 shares for an amount of €30,625,950 (2,947 transactions).
  1. On 31 January 2025, the day before the start of operations, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:
  • 11,550 Vusion shares
  • €1,305,487

About Vusion

Vusion (formerly VusionGroup) is the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, serving over 350 major retail groups in the world.

The group develops technologies that bring together the Internet of Things (IoT), data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to power Connected Commerce - transforming physical stores into intelligent, efficient, and sustainable environments for retailers, associates, and shoppers. It provides stores with solutions for operational excellence, local ecommerce, data-driven commerce, and retail media & shopper experiences. Through its integrated ecosystem, comprised of three layers, Vusion Intelligence, Vusion Connect, and Vusion Retail IoT, Vusion delivers the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AioT) for retail, helping the industry unlock higher performance, better experiences, and more responsible growth.

A pioneer in Positive Commerce, Vusion is committed to building a more sustainable, transparent, and human-centered retail future. The company supports the United Nations Global Compact initiative and has received a Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference for business sustainability ratings.

Vusion is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mmpylJpnam6dnXFuY5qXmmFkZ2mSm2SdZWHHyZZtlJydb26Rxmxqb5iZZnJmnW5u
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95898-half-year-review-of-the-liquidity-contract-veng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
