Net Insight AB: Andreas Eriksson appointed new CEO of Net Insight

Stockholm, Sweden -The Board of Directors of Net Insight AB ("Net Insight") has appointed Andreas Eriksson as the new Chief Executive Officer of Net Insight, effective January 12, 2026. Andreas Eriksson will step down from his current role as CCO and succeeds Crister Fritzson, who has previously informed the Board of his decision to retire.

"Following a competitive recruitment process, we are pleased to appoint an outstanding internal candidate to lead Net Insight going forward," says Anna Söderblom, Chair of the Board of Net Insight. "In his role as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Andreas has demonstrated a deep commercial understanding of our business and our customers' needs, as well as clear and trust-building leadership. The Board is confident that Andreas is the right person to drive Net Insight's continued development together with our experienced management team and dedicated employees. I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to Crister for his significant contributions during his 6 years as CEO of the company."

Andreas Eriksson has served as CCO at Net Insight since January 2025. Andreas brings extensive experience from senior international roles within the broadcast and media industry. His previous roles include serving as CEO and Head of Sales at Telstra Broadcast Services, and in senior leadership positions at Ericsson Broadcast and Media Services (currently Red Bee Media), as well as within the Ericsson Group in Sweden and internationally. Andreas was born in 1975 and has a Master of Science in Industrial and Management Engineering from Luleå University of Technology, Sweden, and Hamburg University of Technology, Germany.

"Net Insight is a fantastic company, and I feel both proud and honored that the Board has entrusted me with leading the company into its next phase of development," says Andreas Eriksson. "We have a strong history of innovation and delivering competitive solutions. We are now taking the next step by further developing and expanding our business within media transport and time synchronization. I look forward to driving this work together with a strong team."

The recruitment process for a new CCO will commence immediately. During the recruitment period, Nadia Kolli, who is responsible for EMEA's sales organization, will assume the role of Acting CCO.

Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) provides the highest performing, most open video transport and media cloud technology for content providers as the industry standard for flexibility and service across live contribution, distribution and remote production media workflows.

For over 25 years, the world's leading content owners, broadcasters, production companies, service providers and enterprises have trusted Net Insight's Emmy® Award winning Nimbra technology to guarantee media delivery.

Net Insight also provides time synchronization for 5G and other critical networks.

Andreas Eriksson CEO Net Insight