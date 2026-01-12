Iveco Group N.V.: IVECO and PlusAI launch new Level 4 Autonomous Driving programme in Spain

Turin, Italy / Santa Clara, CA, 12th January 2026. IVECO, the brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) that designs, manufactures and markets light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, announces a new programme with long-standing partner PlusAI, a global leader in AI-based virtual driver software for autonomous trucks. The two companies plan to launch the first deployment in Southern Europe of heavy-duty trucks with Level 4 Autonomous Driving Systems (ADS), working in cooperation with Spanish logistics operator Sesé and the Government of Aragon, Spain.

Under the programme, IVECO and PlusAI will develop two heavy-duty trucks equipped with Level 4 autonomous driving capabilities powered by the PlusAI SuperDrive virtual driver. The autonomous trucks will undergo multi-year testing starting in 2026 with a safety operator on board throughout the entire trial period. These IVECO S-Way heavy-duty vehicles are targeted to operate autonomously on freight routes for Sesé, travelling between Madrid and Zaragoza, the capital of the Aragon region, along a freight corridor measuring approximately 300 km (184 miles).

Marco Liccardo, Chief Technology & Digital Officer, Iveco Group, commented: "Vehicle automation is a key pillar of Iveco Group's technology strategy. We are thrilled to reinforce our strong partnership with PlusAI to further innovate our ADAS and ADS technologies on board IVECO trucks. This project will take us forward on our journey to offer customers the highest quality technology for increasingly sustainable transport."

"Autonomous trucks are a transformative technology that could dramatically improve road safety and reshape commercial freight transportation around the world. We are proud to extend our partnership with IVECO to cover Level 4 autonomous trucking operations in Germany and Spain," said Shawn Kerrigan, COO and Co-Founder of PlusAI. "Together with Sesé, we're demonstrating how autonomous driving technology can improve the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of trucking, and strengthen the competitiveness of Europe's supply chains."

Iveco Group has been researching and developing autonomous and connected driving solutions for years, including conducting joint testing and pilots with PlusAI on highly advanced Level 2+ and Level 4 programmes, to deliver safer, cleaner, smarter and more efficient transport solutions. PlusAI is moving into its next phase of growth as a publicly traded company via its previously announced business combination with Churchill Capital Corp IX (Nasdaq: CCIX).

