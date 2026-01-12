

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - ABB Ltd (ABBNY), a provider of electrification and automation solutions, on Monday said it has been selected to supply integrated power, propulsion, and control technology for four new hybrid-electric ferries ordered by British Columbia Ferry Services (BC Ferries) under its New Major Vessels program.



Financial terms were not disclosed.



The double-ended passenger and car ferries will be equipped with ABB's Azipod electric propulsion system and Onboard DC Grid power distribution technology, designed to reduce emissions and underwater noise. Each vessel will have battery capacity of up to 70 megawatt-hours and the ability to connect to high-capacity shore charging systems, supporting future zero-emission operations.



The vessels, which will replace four end-of-life ferries, are scheduled for delivery starting in 2029 from China Merchants Industry Weihai Shipyard.



ABB shares closed at $75.25 on Friday, up 1.68%.



