Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting(TAA) is proud to announce that Cathy Rowe, Executive Vice President Segment Leader, Professional Market of Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting, has been recognized by CPA Practice Advisor as one of the 2025 Most Powerful Women in Accounting. The annual awards, now in their 14th year, celebrate outstanding female leaders who have made significant contributions to the accounting profession through innovation, leadership, and mentorship.

With over 25 years of industry experience, Rowe is a visionary leader in tax and accounting technology who has driven the strategy for the Professional Tax Accounting business to push the industry forward by delivering innovative, trusted, cloud-based audit and tax solutions that boost productivity and profitability for customers.

Rowe, who holds a patent for blockchain technology, has led multiple award-winning innovations at Wolters Kluwer. Most recently, she spearheaded the evolution of CCH Axcess Expert AI, the industry's only fully-integrated cloud platform, which integrates advanced technologies such as AI, generative AI, extended reality, and blockchain to transform tax preparation, compliance, and workflow management. She has also championed transformative initiatives that embed AI and cutting-edge solutions, like CCH Axcess Client Collaboration and CCH Axcess Intelligence, into core accounting workflows.

Rowe's customer-centric approach, including championing contextual design, ensures that solutions address real-world challenges and enhance client experiences.

Rowe, reflecting on her selection, shared:

"I am deeply honored to be named among the Most Powerful Women in Accounting by CPA Practice Advisor. This recognition reflects the progress we've made when it comes to integrating AI to create smarter tax and accounting workflows, thanks to the collective drive of our incredible team, which remains relentlessly focused on fostering innovation, growth, and mentorship. I'm inspired to continue building a more inclusive, future-ready profession that empowers all accountants to succeed."

The full list of 2025 honorees includes more than 30 distinguished professionals spanning a variety of sectors technology, firm leadership, AI, and talent development chosen by CPA Practice Advisor for their outstanding leadership and influence.

"Each year, we have the opportunity to recognize women who are making the accounting profession a better place for all of us," said Gail Perry, CPA, Editor-in-Chief of CPA Practice Advisor. "This year's nominees continue to carry this torch of excellence."

