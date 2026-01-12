Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2026) - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 24, 2025, the Company has closed the non-flow-through portion (the "NFT Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement.

Under the NFT Tranche, the Company issued 1,413,334 common shares at a price of $0.30 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $424,000.20.

In total, the Company has now raised $1.644 million through a combination of flow-through and non-flow-through financings.

Finder's fees totaling $19,180.14 in cash and 63,933 finder warrants were paid in connection with the NFT Tranche. Each finder warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.33 per common share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

All securities issued in connection with the non-brokered private placement are subject to a statutory hold period expiring May 13, 2026, in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSX Venture Exchange policies.

About Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ)

Arya Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and critical-metal projects in Saskatchewan. The Company is advancing its flagship Wedge Lake Gold Project and its Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, both located in mining-friendly jurisdictions with excellent infrastructure.

As a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, Arya is committed to building shareholder value through discovery-driven exploration, disciplined execution, and responsible development. For more information, please visit us at www.aryaresourcesltd.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Rasool Mohammad, CEO

Twitter: @ARYARESOURCES

Facebook: @AryaResourcesLtd.

LinkedIn: @AryaResourcesLtd.

YouTube: @ARYARESOURCES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, expectations or beliefs. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including, without limitation to those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions, none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280029

Source: Arya Resources Ltd.