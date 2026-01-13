Calgary Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) ("SuperQ Quantum", "SuperQ", or the "Company"), a leader in hybrid quantum-classical orchestration and advanced optimization platforms, is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of its exhibition at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

The event served as a definitive turning point for the Company, highlighted by the official launch of ChatQLM, the world's first quantum-powered consumer application. Throughout the four-day event, SuperQ's booth (FT-13) and sessions maintained a high volume of traffic, hosting live demonstrations and technical presentations that showcased the practical utility of quantum computing for everyday decision-making. The CES Foundry Demo on January 7th had standing room only with a capacity crowd and thousands visited the Company's booth over the event.

Key Highlights from CES 2026:

Launch of ChatQLM: Successfully debuted on mobile and web platforms, ChatQLM was met with critical acclaim for its ability to bridge the "computational gap." The app utilizes SuperQ's proprietary Quantum Leveraged Model (QLM) to route complex optimization tasks to quantum backends while maintaining a familiar conversational AI interface.

Strategic Enterprise Engagement: SuperQ initiated substantive discussions with over a dozen potential enterprise partners across the finance, logistics, and energy sectors, focusing on integrating the Super platform into existing corporate workflows.

Financial & Investment Interest: The Company engaged with numerous institutional investors and financial partners interested in the commercialization of SuperQ's hybrid-cloud infrastructure and its expanding network of "Quantum Super Hubs."

Media & Intellectual Property: Following significant coverage from prominent tech and financial media outlets, SuperQ also announced the filing of a new provisional utility patent during the show, protecting its unique multi-backend orchestration technology. The coverage will be appearing in traditional and social media over the coming days.

"CES 2026 has proven that the world is ready to move from quantum theory to quantum utility," said Dr. Muhammad Khan, CEO and Board Chair of SuperQ. "The reception to ChatQLM exceeded our expectations, confirming our belief that the 'ChatGPT moment' for quantum is here. The discussions we've started this week with global enterprises and financial institutions will be the catalysts for our growth in the coming quarters."

Looking Ahead

The full impact of the partnerships and commercial leads generated during CES 2026 will become increasingly transparent in the coming weeks as the Company moves toward formalizing several Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) and pilot programs. SuperQ remains committed to its mission of making the world's most advanced computational power accessible to both the boardroom and the palm of the hand.

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is reducing the technical and financial barriers to quantum and supercomputing commercialization. It is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, emerging as a partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI. We are also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM to drive widespread adoption.

Our flagship Super platform strives to make the most advanced computational power intuitive and accessible. This will empower executives, leading research institutions, and critical government agencies to unlock immediate business impact across finance, healthcare, logistics, defense, and beyond, leveraging our proprietary AI Autopilots to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click productization and deployment. SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions.

