Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) ("Regency Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a 2025 year-end corporate recap, highlighting a year of strategic leadership transition, significant capital formation, and material exploration advancement at its flagship Dios Padre gold-copper-silver project in Sonora, Mexico.

"2025 was a defining year for Regency Silver," said Bruce Bragagnolo, CEO. "We strengthened our leadership, raised over $8 million in high-quality capital, and materially advanced the Dios Padre discovery. The work completed this year sets the foundation for what we believe will be a highly impactful 2026 exploration campaign."

2025 Corporate Highlights

Leadership & Corporate Alignment

In April 2025, Bruce Bragagnolo was appointed Chief Executive Officer, providing renewed leadership focus on disciplined capital markets execution and systematic exploration advancement.

Capital Markets Execution

Closed an oversubscribed $4.0 million brokered private placement in September 2025, led by Centurion One Capital, enabling the Company to resume drilling at Dios Padre with full funding certainty.

Announced and closed a brokered LIFE offering totaling approximately $4.1 million in December 2025, again led by Centurion One Capital, strengthening the balance sheet and extending exploration runway into 2026.

Aggregate 2025 financings exceeded $8 million, positioning Regency among the best-capitalized junior explorers in its peer group.

Exploration & Drilling Progress

Signed a drill contract with Bylsa Drilling and secured all permits, enabling uninterrupted operations.

Commenced drilling in October 2025, targeting along-strike and up-dip extensions of previously identified high-grade mineralization.

Completed five drill holes totaling 3,723 meters by year-end, representing the 2025 phase of Regency's ongoing drill program.

Geological Advancement at Dios Padre

Final 2025 drill hole REG-25-26 successfully intersected multiple zones of sulphide-specularite-supported breccia across a broad ~240-metre interval, extending the breccia system southward and 225m up-dip toward the historic Dios Padre silver mine.

Geological characteristics observed in REG-25-26 are consistent with previously drilled high-grade breccia zones that returned:

38.0 m of 7.36 g/t gold (REG-23-21)

36.0 m of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% Cu, 21.8 g/t Ag (REG-22-01)

29.4 m of 6.32 g/t gold (REG-23-14)

The 2025 drilling materially strengthened the Company's geological model, supporting the interpretation of a large magmatic-hydrothermal system that widens at depth and connects to historic surface workings.

Positioned for 2026

With drilling funded, permits in hand, and a strengthened geological framework, Regency Silver enters 2026 focused on:

Advancing systematic step-out drilling at Dios Padre

Refining structural and porphyry controls on mineralization

Converting geological confidence into expanded discovery scale

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by Michael Tucker, P. Geo, who is recognized as a Qualified Person under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Tucker is also a director of the Company and for that reason is not considered independent. Mr. Tucker has read and approved the technical contents of this news release.

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company exploring for high grade gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency's flagship project is the high-grade Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico where Regency has made a large, high grade, gold-copper-silver discovery which appears to be a large magmatic-hydrothermal system which widens at depth. Drill results have included 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold in hole REG 23-21, 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.8 g/t silver in hole REG 22-01, and 29.4 m of 6.32 g/t gold in hole REG 23-14.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Dios Padre Project by the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events may vary from those anticipated in such statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that regulatory changes, fundraising, and risk associated with mineral exploration, including the risk that actual results of exploration will be different from those expected by management. The forward-looking statements in this news release were developed based on the expectations of management that conditions will be satisfied, required fundraising will be completed and the other risks described above will not materialize. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280163

Source: Regency Silver Corp.