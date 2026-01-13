Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41HAW | ISIN: IE000UPDVNX9 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
13.01.26 | 16:42
24,400 US-Dollar
-8,27 % -2,200
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
13.01.2026 15:26 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

SMX Public Limited: SMX Applies Molecular Tracking Technology to Silver Supply Chains

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / SMX (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW), a leader in material-embedded identity and digital traceability solutions, is applying its proprietary molecular marking technology to silver, demonstrating how the metal can carry a persistent, verifiable identity throughout its lifecycle from production and refinement through use, resale, and recycling.

Silver plays a critical role across jewelry, industrial manufacturing, clean energy technologies, and investment markets, yet its supply chain becomes difficult to verify once material is refined, melted, or recycled. SMX's technology embeds invisible, durable molecular markers directly into the material at early stages of production, creating an intrinsic identity that remains intact as the metal moves through complex global systems.

This embedded identity enables silver to be authenticated and traced without reliance on external tags, serial numbers, or paper-based documentation. Each marked material can be linked to a secure digital record, allowing stakeholders to verify origin, chain of custody, and material history with a high degree of confidence.

SMX's molecular markers are engineered to withstand high temperatures, refining processes, fabrication, transport, and repeated reuse. As a result, silver retains its identity even as it is transformed or recycled, supporting more reliable sustainability reporting, recycled-content verification, and compliance with evolving regulatory standards.

The application of molecular-level traceability to silver reflects SMX's broader approach to embedding verification directly into physical materials, shifting transparency from a disclosure-based process to one grounded in persistent, material-based proof.

About SMX

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company provides material-embedded molecular marking and digital traceability solutions that create persistent, tamper-resistant identities within physical materials, enabling authentication, compliance, and lifecycle transparency across global supply chains.

CONTACT:

Jeremy Murphy
jeremymurphy@me.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-applies-molecular-tracking-technology-to-silver-supply-chain-1126669

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.