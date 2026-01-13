SMX Public Limited: SMX Applies Molecular Tracking Technology to Silver Supply Chains

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / SMX (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW), a leader in material-embedded identity and digital traceability solutions, is applying its proprietary molecular marking technology to silver, demonstrating how the metal can carry a persistent, verifiable identity throughout its lifecycle from production and refinement through use, resale, and recycling.

Silver plays a critical role across jewelry, industrial manufacturing, clean energy technologies, and investment markets, yet its supply chain becomes difficult to verify once material is refined, melted, or recycled. SMX's technology embeds invisible, durable molecular markers directly into the material at early stages of production, creating an intrinsic identity that remains intact as the metal moves through complex global systems.

This embedded identity enables silver to be authenticated and traced without reliance on external tags, serial numbers, or paper-based documentation. Each marked material can be linked to a secure digital record, allowing stakeholders to verify origin, chain of custody, and material history with a high degree of confidence.

SMX's molecular markers are engineered to withstand high temperatures, refining processes, fabrication, transport, and repeated reuse. As a result, silver retains its identity even as it is transformed or recycled, supporting more reliable sustainability reporting, recycled-content verification, and compliance with evolving regulatory standards.

The application of molecular-level traceability to silver reflects SMX's broader approach to embedding verification directly into physical materials, shifting transparency from a disclosure-based process to one grounded in persistent, material-based proof.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company provides material-embedded molecular marking and digital traceability solutions that create persistent, tamper-resistant identities within physical materials, enabling authentication, compliance, and lifecycle transparency across global supply chains.

