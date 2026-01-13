Dovre Group Plc: Dovre receives a €4.6 million payment claim from solar panel manufacturer LONGi

Dovre Group Plc | Inside Information | January 13, 2026, at 4:25 PM

Dovre Group Plc ("Dovre") has received a payment claim in the amount of €4.6 million from LONGi Solar Technology Spain, S.L.U ("LONGi") related to a parent company guarantee.

The guarantee provided by Dovre to LONGi is a parent company guarantee for purchase invoices of Suvic Oy, which is in bankruptcy. The guarantee was granted for Alight Ukko Oy's solar power project. The due date for the payment claim is 27 January 2026.

The company is insolvent and is examining the possibility of applying for corporate restructuring proceedings.

