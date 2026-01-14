The global order of commodity markets is in a state of upheaval. Geopolitical tensions, export restrictions, and a highly concentrated supply structure for strategic metals are forcing Western industrialized nations to rethink their approach. Commodities with security and technology policy relevance are increasingly becoming the focus of political and economic decision-making processes. In this environment, new winners are emerging, especially where stable jurisdictions meet geologically promising projects. Antimony Resources (ISIN: CA0369271014 | CSE: ATMY | FRA: K8JO | WKN: A414DM) is positioning itself specifically as a potential building block for an independent Western supply by strategically developing the Bald Hill project, taking into account both political and economic conditions. The US administration knows that time is running out! Investors should take note!

