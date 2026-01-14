Nobia AB: Nobia strengthens financial position through a fully guaranteed rights issue of approximately SEK 1,500m and commitment for amendment and extension of credit facilities

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD VIOLATE APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS OR WOULD REQUIRE ADDITIONAL DOCUMENTS TO BE PREPARED OR REGISTERED OR REQUIRE ANY OTHER ACTIONS TO BE TAKEN, IN ADDITION TO THE REQUIREMENTS UNDER SWEDISH LAW. PLEASE SEE "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

The Board of Directors of Nobia AB (publ) ("Nobia" or the "Company") (i) has today resolved to conduct a fully guaranteed rights issue of new shares of approximately SEK 1,500m with preferential rights for existing shareholders (the "Rights Issue"), and (ii) announces that the Company has entered into a commitment letter with its incumbent lenders for an amendment and extension of the Company's revolving credit facilities. The Rights Issue and the extension of the revolving credit facilities are designed to secure access to long-term financing and provide Nobia with the operational and financial flexibility necessary to execute its strategy and strengthen its position as the leading kitchen specialist in the Nordics.

"We now take steps to further strengthen our financial position and focus on our core Nordic markets, where we have strong positions with competitive brands, and a highly automated factory in Jönköping, Sweden. As a consequence, we have reached an agreement to divest our UK business. By resolving this fully guaranteed rights issue and securing a commitment for an amendment and extension of our credit facilities, we are better positioned to deliver on our strategy", says Kristoffer Ljungfelt, President & CEO.

Summary:

The Rights Issue will comprise new shares entailing proceeds of approximately SEK 1,500m before deduction of transaction costs.

The Board of Directors' resolution regarding the Rights Issue is subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting (the " EGM "). The EGM is scheduled to be held on or about 18 February 2026.

Nobia's largest shareholders, Nordstjernan Aktiebolag (" Nordstjernan "), If Skadeförsäkring AB (" If Skadeförsäkring ") and the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund (" AP4 "), together representing approximately 45.46 per cent[1] of the capital and votes in Nobia, have undertaken to subscribe for their respective pro rata shares of the Rights Issue.

Nordstjernan,If Skadeförsäkring and AP4 have also undertaken to vote in favour of the Rights Issue at the EGM.

The final terms of the Rights Issue will be determined by the Board of Directors on or about 11 February 2026.

Provided that the Rights Issue is approved by the EGM, the record date for the Rights Issue is expected to be 20 February 2026 and the subscription period is expected to run from 24 February 2026 to 11 March 2026.

To ensure the Company's access to long-term financing and to allow for operational and financial flexibility for the Company, Nobia has secured a commitment for an amendment and extension of Nobia's current SEK 3,450m revolving credit facilities from its incumbent lenders. The financing arrangement will consist of SEK 2,500m revolving credit facilities and a SEK 1,500m bridge term facility. The intention is to repay the bridge term facility with proceeds from the Rights Issue, whereas the revolving credit facilities will have a committed tenor of three years. The amendment is contemplated to be implemented no later than January 2026, and will require that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed and completed as soon as reasonably practicable thereafter.

As communicated earlier today, Nobia has also reached an agreement to divest its UK operations.

Background and reasons

Nobia is the leading kitchen specialist in the Nordic region, serving both consumers and professional customers, including builders and tradesmen, through a portfolio of highly regarded brands such as HTH, Marbodal, Sigdal, Norema, Unoform and Invita. The Group operates primarily through an asset-light dealer and franchise network, which together form the largest kitchen distribution platform in the Nordics.

To secure long-term growth and leverage economies of scale, Nobia initiated the construction of a highly automated, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in 2019. This facility, Nobia Park, was inaugurated in October 2025 and is designed to serve all brands across the Nordic markets. Nobia Park will replace the former Swedish factory in Tidaholm and partially integrate the Danish supply chain and has already led to the closure of the Nastola factory in Finland, thereby enhancing efficiency and competitiveness for volumes sold primarily in Sweden and Norway.

In addition to its Nordic operations, Nobia has historically maintained a presence in the UK under the Magnet brand. However, market conditions following Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic have created structural challenges, requiring significant investment in the store network. To sharpen the strategic focus and allocate capital more effectively, Nobia has announced the divestment of its UK business unit. This move will enable the Group to concentrate resources on strengthening its Nordic operations, cementing its leadership position in the Nordics.

Over the past five years, Nobia has faced a series of macroeconomic shocks and unprecedented external events that have significantly affected earnings and operating cash flow. At the same time, the Group has undertaken investment commitments in Nobia Park and absorbed restructuring costs associated with downsizing operations to align with lower volumes. Though the Nobia Park factory is fully funded, these factors have contributed to elevated debt levels and unsustainably high financing costs.

Despite these headwinds, operating performance has improved notably over the last two years, even in challenging market conditions. With the investment cycle in the supply chain now approaching completion, Nobia is positioned to benefit from enhanced efficiency and competitiveness. However, the current debt burden and interest expenses continue to constrain operational flexibility and leave leverage materially above the Group's long-term financial targets.

The Rights Issue and the extension of the revolving credit facilities are designed to secure access to long-term financing and provide Nobia with the operational and financial flexibility necessary to execute its strategy and strengthen its position as the leading kitchen specialist in the Nordics.

Commitment letter relating to credit facilities

Nobia has held dialogues with its incumbent lenders under the existing facilities agreement to secure an amendment and extension of its existing revolving credit facilities, and Nobia has entered into a commitment letter pursuant to which Nobia's incumbent lenders commit to provide the SEK 2,500m revolving credit facilities and a SEK 1,500m bridge term facility. The intention is to repay the bridge term facility with proceeds from the Rights Issue, whereas the revolving credit facilities will have a committed tenor of three years. Nobia will be required to reduce the new revolving credit facilities to SEK 2,000m within 18 months. Further, Nobia has also agreed with the lenders that new financial terms and conditions (covenants) shall apply, and the financial covenants will be adjusted net debt to adjusted consolidated EBITDA (leverage), adjusted consolidated EBITDA to net interest expense (interest coverage ratio) and maximum capital expenditure, in each case excluding IFRS 16.

The amendment and extension are contemplated to be completed no later than January 2026, and will require that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed and completed as soon as reasonably practicable thereafter.

The Rights Issue

Against the above background, the Board of Directors of Nobia has resolved on an issue of new shares with preferential rights for Nobia's existing shareholders of approximately SEK 1,500m. As further set out below, the Rights Issue is fully covered by subscription and guarantee undertakings by Nobia's largest shareholders, Nordstjernan and If Skadeförsäkring.

The proceeds from the Rights Issue will be used to reduce the Company's leverage through repayment of interest-bearing debt, thereby strengthening Nobia's financial flexibility and enabling increased capacity for future growth. The Company's shareholders on the record date shall have the right to subscribe for new shares in the Rights Issue with preferential rights. The record date for the right to participate in the Rights Issue is expected to be 20 February 2026. Subscription for new shares can also be made without preferential rights. Final terms for the Rights Issue, including the amount by which the share capital in the Company is to be increased, the number of new shares to be issued and the subscription price are expected to be announced on or about 11 February 2026. The subscription period is expected to run between 24 February 2026 and 11 March 2026.

Voting, subscription and guarantee undertakings

Nobia's largest shareholders, Nordstjernan, If Skadeförsäkring and AP4 have undertaken to vote in favour of the Rights Issue at the EGM, and to subscribe for their respective pro rata shares of the Rights Issue. Such subscription undertakings comprise approximately 45.46 per cent[1] of the Rights Issue. Nordstjernan and If Skadeförsäkring have further entered into guarantee undertakings for the remaining part of the Rights Issue. Thus, the Rights Issue is covered in its entirety by subscription and guarantee undertakings.

A cash fee for the guarantee undertakings, determined based on current market conditions, of two per cent of the guaranteed amount will be paid to Nordstjernan and If Skadeförsäkring. No compensation is paid for the subscription undertakings.

Neither the subscription nor guarantee undertakings have been secured by, for example, bank guarantees, blocked funds, pledges or similar arrangements.

Nordstjernan has been granted an exemption from the mandatory bid obligation by the Swedish Securities Council in case its shareholding would reach or exceed 30 per cent of the number of votes in the Company as a result of Nordstjernan's participation in the Rights Issue. Nordstjernan's subscription and guarantee undertaking is subject to compliance with the Swedish Securities Council ruling AMN 2025:70, including that (i) Nobia's shareholders are informed prior to the EGM of the maximum shareholding and voting rights that Nordstjernan may obtain by subscribing for shares in accordance with its entire subscription and guarantee undertaking in the Rights Issue, and (ii) the resolution to carry out the Rights Issue is supported by at least two-thirds of the votes cast and the shares represented at the EGM, whereby any shares held and represented by Nordstjernan shall be disregarded.

Extraordinary General Meeting

The Rights Issue is conditional upon approval at an EGM. The Rights Issue is further conditional upon a resolution by the EGM deciding on, among other things, certain amendments to the articles of association regarding the limits of the share capital and the number of shares. The EGM is intended to be held on 18 February 2026. The notice of the EGM will be announced today through a separate press release.

Indicative timetable for the Rights Issue

Publication of the final terms and conditions of the Rights Issue, including the subscription price and the maximum number of new shares to be issued On or about 11 February 2026 Extraordinary General Meeting On or about 18 February 2026 Last day of trading in the Company's shares including the right to receive subscription rights On or about 18 February 2026 First day of trading in the Company's shares without the right to receive subscription rights On or about 19 February 2026 Publication of Disclosure Document (as defined below) On or about 19 February 2026 Record date for the right to receive subscription rights in the Rights Issue On or about 20 February 2026 Trading in subscription rights on Nasdaq Stockholm On or about 24 February 2026-6 March 2026 Subscription period 24 February 2026-11 March 2026 Trading in paid subscription shares on Nasdaq Stockholm (Sw. Betalda tecknade aktier) On or about 24 February 2026-20 March 2026 Announcement of outcome of the Rights Issue On or about 12 March 2026

Disclosure document

In connection with the Rights Issue, the Company will prepare a disclosure document in accordance with Article 1.4 db of the European Parliament and Council Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation" and the "Disclosure Document", respectively). The Disclosure Document will be prepared in accordance with the requirements of Annex IX to the Prospectus Regulation and will be published by the Company before the subscription period begins. The Disclosure Document is expected to be published on or around 19 February 2026.

Advisors

Handelsbanken and Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige act as financial advisors and Book Runners in connection with the Rights Issue. White & Case acts as legal advisor to Nobia in connection with the Rights Issue and the refinancing of the revolving credit facilities.

This information is information that Nobia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons above, at 08:01 CET on 14 January 2026.

