Orion Oyj: Inside information: Orion provides outlook for 2026 and estimates that the annual Nubeqa net sales recorded by Orion has potential to exceed EUR 1 billion in the future

ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - INSIDE INFORMATION

14 JANUARY 2026



Inside information: Orion provides outlook for 2026 and estimates that the annual Nubeqa® net sales recorded by Orion has potential to exceed EUR 1 billion in the future

The Nubeqa® product has become Orion's largest product by far, and its financial significance for the company will increase further. For this reason, Orion has decided to provide an estimate of the net sales potential of Nubeqa®. Based on scenario planning with partner Bayer, Orion estimates that the annual Nubeqa net sales recorded by the company (tablet sales to Bayer + royalties) has the potential to exceed EUR 1 billion in the future. The potential is subject to various changing conditions such as the regulatory environment, market environment and indication of the product.

Orion's outlook for 2026

Net sales are estimated to be EUR 1,900 million to EUR 2,100 million.

Operating profit is estimated to be EUR 550 million to EUR 750 million.

In the outlook estimate, the single biggest factor influencing the level of net sales and operating profit is Nubeqa®, the net sales of which are expected to continue to grow strongly in 2026. The outlook for 2026 does not include any material milestone payments. In other respects, Orion will publish the basis for the outlook in the Financial Statement Release to be published on 12 February 2026.

Orion Corporation

President and CEO René Lindell



