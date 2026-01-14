Anzeige
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
Orion Oyj: Inside information: Orion provides outlook for 2026 and estimates that the annual Nubeqa net sales recorded by Orion has potential to exceed EUR 1 billion in the future

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - INSIDE INFORMATION
14 JANUARY 2026 at 8:30 EET

Inside information: Orion provides outlook for 2026 and estimates that the annual Nubeqa® net sales recorded by Orion has potential to exceed EUR 1 billion in the future

The Nubeqa® product has become Orion's largest product by far, and its financial significance for the company will increase further. For this reason, Orion has decided to provide an estimate of the net sales potential of Nubeqa®. Based on scenario planning with partner Bayer, Orion estimates that the annual Nubeqa net sales recorded by the company (tablet sales to Bayer + royalties) has the potential to exceed EUR 1 billion in the future. The potential is subject to various changing conditions such as the regulatory environment, market environment and indication of the product.

Orion's outlook for 2026

Net sales are estimated to be EUR 1,900 million to EUR 2,100 million.
Operating profit is estimated to be EUR 550 million to EUR 750 million.

In the outlook estimate, the single biggest factor influencing the level of net sales and operating profit is Nubeqa®, the net sales of which are expected to continue to grow strongly in 2026. The outlook for 2026 does not include any material milestone payments. In other respects, Orion will publish the basis for the outlook in the Financial Statement Release to be published on 12 February 2026.

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme

President and CEO		René Lindell

CFO

Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Head of Investor Relations
Best available from 8.30 am EET to 10.00 am EET, and from 4.00 pm EET to 5.30 pm EET

tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orionpharma.com

Orion is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. In 2024 Orion's net sales amounted to EUR 1,542 million and the company employed about 3,700 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
