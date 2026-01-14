The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 14

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 13th January 2026 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

13th January 2026 117.25 per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 116.01 per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

14th January 2026