Premier American Uranium Inc: Premier American Uranium Reports Strong Final Results from its 2025 Drill Program at the Cyclone ISR Project, Wyoming

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier American Uranium Inc. ("PUR", the "Company" or "Premier American Uranium"- (TSXV: PUR) (OTCQB: PAUIF) is pleased to announce completion of the 2025 exploration drilling program at the Cyclone Rim target area of the Company's wholly-owned Cyclone ISR Uranium Project ("Cyclone" or the "Project"), located in the Great Divide Basin of south-central Wyoming. The exploration program commenced on July 16, 2025, with the objective of further defining sandstone-hosted uranium mineralization that was partially outlined during the Company's 2024 exploration program. The Project is situated in the vicinity of Ur-Energy Inc.'s Lost Creek ISR uranium mine and Uranium Energy Corp.'s Sweetwater uranium production facility (Figure 2).

Highlights

Positive drill results include mineralized zones encountered in areas where uranium mineralization was not previously known to occur, and extensions of known mineralization along a previously identified geologic trend. Twenty-five conventional mud rotary holes were completed for a total of 17,160 ft of drilling in 2025 (Figure 1).

Thirteen of the 25 drill holes intersected uranium mineralization at grades of 0.01% eU3O8 or higher (see Table 1 for complete results). Notably, hole CR25-001 returned 15.5 ft grading 0.09% eU3O8. Within this overall mineralized intercept is a three-foot thick zone that averages 0.229% eU 3 O 8 -

O - Drilling at the Cyclone Rim target in 2024 identified flat lying uranium mineralization along a ½-mile, east-west trend. The 2025 drilling program has extended that mineralized trend and has identified a second trend of uranium mineralization running north-south over a 1.5-mile distance. Both mineralized zones remain open in multiple directions and are expected to be further investigated in future exploration drill programs.



Colin Healey, CEO of PUR commented, "We are encouraged by the strong results returned from drilling at Cyclone Rim this season. With each phase, our understanding of the mineralized system improves, and we remain focused on expanding known zones of mineralization while also uncovering new areas of potential mineralization. The 2025 program not only delivered the best-known uranium-mineralized intercept to-date at the Project, but also succeeded in extending the ½-mile mineralized trend identified during our 2024 campaign, and identified a promising new, large, 1.5-mile mineralized trend, for future follow-up. We look forward to leveraging the data obtained during the 2025 field season to optimize 2026 initiatives. I congratulate our technical team on the strong execution in the field in 2025 as we continue to uncover the potential at the Cyclone project."

Table 1. 2025 Cyclone Rim Significant Intercepts

Hole Intercept From (ft) To (ft) Length

(ft) eU 3 O % CR25-001 intersected 202 217.5 15.5 0.09 including 14 0.097 including 13.5 0.1 including 3.0 0.229 CR25-002 intersected 346 355 9 0.019 including 4 0.027 including 1.5 0.034 CR25-004 intersected 557 557.5 0.5 0.011 CR25-005a intersected 195.5 196.5 1 0.011 and 203 208 5 0.018 including 1.5 0.029 and 216.5 225 8.5 0.027 including 2.5 0.058 including 1.5 0.075 and 237 238.5 1.5 0.011 CR25-009 intersected 396.5 398 1.5 0.011 CR25-010 intersected 377.5 379.5 2 0.015 CR25-013 intersected 371 372.5 1.5 0.016 intersected 379 380.5 1.5 0.012 CR25-014 intersected 346 355 9 0.028 including 7.5 0.03 CR25-015 intersected 367.5 368.5 1 0.012 CR25-019 intersected 242.5 255 12.5 0.027 including 4.5 0.041 including 2.5 0.028 CR25-022a intersected 456 459.5 3.5 0.017 including 1 0.021 CR25-023a intersected 395.5 397 1.5 0.011 CR25-025a intersected 205.5 211 5.5 0.018 including 1 0.027

Table 2. 2025 Cyclone Rim Drillhole Collar Details

Drillhole ID UTM Easting UTM Northing Azimuth Dip Depth (ft) (top of hole) (top of hole) CR25-001 719839 4673113 0 -90 1000 CR25-002 719247 4673069 0 -90 600 CR25-003a 718674 4673014 0 -90 500 CR25-004 718109 4673018 0 -90 760 CR25-005a 719840 4673125 0 -90 520 CR25-006a 719837 4673093 0 -90 520 CR25-007a 720926 4676935 0 -90 500 CR25-008a 720259 4676679 0 -90 500 CR25-009 719652 4674387 0 -90 900 CR25-010 719694 4675429 0 -90 940 CR25-011 719667 4676447 0 -90 800 CR25-012 719613 4677753 0 -90 700 CR25-013 720204 4677258 0 -90 460 CR25-014 720275 4676696 0 -90 800 CR25-015 720112 4675484 0 -90 860 CR25-016 720362 4673880 0 -90 900 CR25-017 721054 4674655 0 -90 700 CR25-018 720949 4675796 0 -90 800 CR25-019 720946 4676941 0 -90 800 CR25-020 721597 4677830 0 -90 700 CR25-021a 720180 4677252 0 -90 500 CR25-022a 722669 4678583 0 -90 500 CR25-023a 720226 4677252 0 -90 500 CR25-024a 721431 4678256 0 -90 700 CR25-025a 722594 4678552 0 -90 700

Drill holes reported here encountered uranium mineralization with >1-ft thickness at or above a cut-off grade of 0.01% eU 3 O 8 . All grades were calculated from gamma-ray logs measured by Hawkins CBM Logging of Cody, Wyoming, a highly experienced and skilled independent borehole geophysical contractor. Hawkins CBM Logging's geophysical probe was most recently calibrated at the US Department of Energy's Casper, Wyoming logging test pits in June 2025. Uranium grades cited were calculated from gamma-ray logs, and the cited grades are "equivalent" ("e") grades of U 3 O 8 . All drill holes are vertical in orientation and the geologic units hosting the uranium mineralization are flat lying, therefore reported thicknesses are true thicknesses. No corrections were made for radiometric disequilibrium.

Figure 1. 2025 Cyclone Rim Target Area Drill Hole Locations





Cyclone Project



The Project is situated in the Wyoming Basin physiographic province, in south-central Wyoming and within the Great Divide Basin (Figure 2). Uranium mineralization occurs in the Tertiary age Battle Spring Formation as sandstone-hosted roll-fronts. PUR's mineral holdings include 1,161 unpatented mining claims and 9 State leases. In total, the Project comprises approximately 26,180 acres. Portions of the Project area were explored by various companies beginning in the 1950's.

Wyoming has led the US in uranium production since 1995, and since the first uranium mines started operating in 1951, the state has produced more than 238 million pounds of uranium concentrate. Wyoming hosts the largest known economic uranium ore reserves in the US, which are in the Powder River Basin, Great Divide Basin, Shirley Basin, and Gas Hills (Wind River Basin).1

Figure 2: Location of the Cyclone Project, Great Divide Basin, Wyoming





Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dean T. Wilton, PG, CPG, MAIG, a consultant of PUR who is a "Qualified Person" (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Wilton has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information contained herein.

The drilling results cited in this release were derived from conventional mud rotary drill holes and continuously recorded geophysical responses (gamma-ray, self-potential, and single point resistivity) from a borehole geophysical probe. The mineralized zones are flat lying and the individual drill holes are vertical in orientation, and the thicknesses cited in this release are true thicknesses. Grades of mineralization reported were calculated from the gamma-ray logs following a procedure that was first developed in the early 1960s and is standard practice in the uranium industry. The borehole geophysical logging was carried out by Hawkins CBM Logging of Cody Wyoming, an independent geophysical contractor that is highly experienced and skilled in providing reliable and accurate data. The gamma-ray probe and instrumentation were most recently calibrated at the US Department of Energy's gamma-ray test pits in Casper, Wyoming in June 2025.

Other information regarding the Company's Cyclone Project can be referenced in the "Technical Report on the Cyclone Uranium Project, Great Divide Basin, Wyoming USA, dated June 30, 2023, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR +, at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Premier American Uranium Inc.

Premier American Uranium is focused on consolidating, exploring, and developing uranium projects across the United States to strengthen domestic energy security and advance the transition to clean energy. The Company's extensive land position spans five of the nation's top uranium districts, with active work programs underway in New Mexico's Grants Mineral Belt and Wyoming's Great Divide and Powder River Basins.

Backed by strategic partners including Sachem Cove Partners, IsoEnergy Ltd., Mega Uranium Ltd., and other leading institutional investors, PUR is advancing a portfolio supported by defined resources and high-priority exploration and development targets. Led by a distinguished team with deep expertise in uranium exploration, development, permitting, operations, and uranium-focused M&A, the Company is well positioned as a key player in advancing the U.S. uranium sector.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Premier American Uranium Inc.

Colin Healey, CEO

info@premierur.com

Toll-Free: 1-833-223-4673

Twitter: @PremierAUranium

www.premierur.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information



This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to, future exploration activities and the anticipated results thereof; future prospects for exploration; expectations regarding transition to clean energy in the US; and other activities, events or developments that are expected, anticipated or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about PUR's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Such forward-information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price of uranium, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, the completion, timing and results of planned exploration activities being consistent with expectations, the anticipated mineralization being consistent with expectations, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by PUR in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of Premier American Uranium to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of Premier American Uranium expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: limited operating history, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, delays or failure to obtain required permits and regulatory approvals, changes in mineral resources, no known mineral reserves, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel; potential downturns in economic conditions; availability of third party contractors; availability of equipment and supplies; failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry; changes in laws and regulation, competition, and uninsurable risks and the risk factors with respect to Premier American Uranium set out in PUR's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the other documents of PUR filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under PUR's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca-

Although PUR has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. PUR undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

1 Uranium resources summary of 2023 (wyo.gov)

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a731264-0486-465d-b14a-771d055c99d8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8077b458-3004-45c9-b38c-225f5739ba66