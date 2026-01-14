Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EWHW | ISIN: CA6529371032 | Ticker-Symbol: 1SS
Tradegate
13.01.26 | 11:28
0,094 Euro
+10,12 % +0,009
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXTECH3D.AI CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXTECH3D.AI CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0780,09214:43
0,0790,09114:18
ACCESS Newswire
14.01.2026 13:38 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai's KraftyLab Accelerates Global Scale with Launch of In-Person Experiences and AI-Driven Platform Automation

Expanded our physical footprint to 20 major cities and integrated 50%+ new experiences.

TORONTO, ON AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company specializing in AI-powered live event solutions, 3D modeling, and spatial computing, announced KraftyLab is accelerating its Global footprint with the Launch of In-Person Experiences and AI-Driven Platform Automation.

Executive Commentary

"I am pleasantly surprised with how quickly we are moving this Krafty Labs business forward," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai. "Just seven days after closing this acquisition, we have already expanded our physical footprint to 20 major cities and integrated 50 new experiences. This level of execution velocity is exactly what we need to capture the Q1 enterprise budget cycle".

KraftyLab, a leader in corporate team engagement, today announced a dual-stream strategic expansion: the nationwide launch of its highly anticipated in-person event catalog and a comprehensive AI-powered technology overhaul designed to scale its global operations. This milestone directly addresses surging enterprise demand for hybrid connection while establishing a high-margin, B2B foundation for the 2026 fiscal year.

Nationwide In-Person Launch Across 20 Major Cities

KraftyLab has expanded its physical footprint to provide on-site team building in the mainland United States. Full support for these offerings will be integrated into the KraftyLab, allowing enterprise teams to book premium in-person experiences-including Canvas Painting & Card Decorating and Team Trivia & Feud Night-across 20 major metropolitan hubs:

  • West: Los Angeles, SF Bay Area, Sacramento, San Diego, Orange County, Napa (CA); Phoenix (AZ); Denver (CO); Salt Lake City (UT); Seattle (WA); Portland (OR); Las Vegas (NV).

  • Central: Chicago (IL); Dallas, Houston, Austin (TX); Minneapolis (MN); Nashville (TN).

  • East: New York City (NY); Philadelphia, Pittsburgh (PA); Boston (MA); Baltimore (MD); Washington D.C.; Atlanta (GA); Charlotte, Raleigh (NC); Miami, Orlando, Tampa (FL).

  • Northeast Regions: New Jersey, Vermont, Connecticut, Concord (NH), and Portland (ME).

Q1 Strategic Roadmap: AI Automation and Revenue Foundation

To support this dramatic increase in offerings, KraftyLab is executing a technical overhaul focused on removing manual friction and increasing operational intelligence.

  • Intelligent Onboarding & Unified Dashboards: A new sign-up flow merges customer and partner dashboards, using AI to intelligently route users based on organizational needs and roles.

  • Enterprise-Grade Governance: The platform now supports organization-level hierarchies, enabling top-down spend limits, billing centralization, and booking approvals.

  • AI-Powered Discovery: A premium dashboard allows teams to browse and book 400+ experiences in seconds, powered by a real-time recommendation engine.

AI Enhanced Booking Ecosystem

KraftyLab is replacing legacy third-party tools with a proprietary scheduling infrastructure, saving time and money and enabling deeper partner integration.

  • Real-Time Partner Availability: Automated integration with Google Calendars allows customers to view partner availability in real-time across all 400+ IANA timezones.

  • AI Agentic Support: Predictive AI will manage metadata for rapid event scaling, while automated support agents handle complex logistics inquiries 24/7.

"Our customers asked for the magic of a KraftyLab event in their local offices, and we are now delivering that at scale," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3d.ai Team. "By combining our nationwide in-person launch with a robust AI-driven B2B foundation, we are moving beyond simple event planning to become the indispensable platform for global team engagement".

KraftyLab is a technology-driven team-building platform servicing Google, Meta, Netflix, Spotify and many other large organizations specializing in curated virtual and in-person experiences for the modern workforce. By leveraging AI automation and a vast network of artisans and facilitators, KraftyLab helps Fortune 500 companies foster connection, creativity, and culture across distributed and global teams.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company specializing in AI-powered live event solutions, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. The Company delivers an integrated suite of AI-driven technologies designed to enhance live, hybrid, and virtual experiences through intelligent engagement, visualization, and data-driven insights.

Website: www.Nextech3D.ai
Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com

For further information, please visit: www.Nextech3D.ai.

Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com

Sign up for Investor News and Info - Click Here

Evan Gappelberg /CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ais-kraftylab-accelerates-global-scale-with-launch-of-i-1126919

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.