NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai's KraftyLab Accelerates Global Scale with Launch of In-Person Experiences and AI-Driven Platform Automation

Expanded our physical footprint to 20 major cities and integrated 50%+ new experiences.

TORONTO, ON AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company specializing in AI-powered live event solutions, 3D modeling, and spatial computing, announced KraftyLab is accelerating its Global footprint with the Launch of In-Person Experiences and AI-Driven Platform Automation.

Executive Commentary

"I am pleasantly surprised with how quickly we are moving this Krafty Labs business forward," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai. "Just seven days after closing this acquisition, we have already expanded our physical footprint to 20 major cities and integrated 50 new experiences. This level of execution velocity is exactly what we need to capture the Q1 enterprise budget cycle".

KraftyLab, a leader in corporate team engagement, today announced a dual-stream strategic expansion: the nationwide launch of its highly anticipated in-person event catalog and a comprehensive AI-powered technology overhaul designed to scale its global operations. This milestone directly addresses surging enterprise demand for hybrid connection while establishing a high-margin, B2B foundation for the 2026 fiscal year.

Nationwide In-Person Launch Across 20 Major Cities

KraftyLab has expanded its physical footprint to provide on-site team building in the mainland United States. Full support for these offerings will be integrated into the KraftyLab, allowing enterprise teams to book premium in-person experiences-including Canvas Painting & Card Decorating and Team Trivia & Feud Night-across 20 major metropolitan hubs:

West: Los Angeles, SF Bay Area, Sacramento, San Diego, Orange County, Napa (CA); Phoenix (AZ); Denver (CO); Salt Lake City (UT); Seattle (WA); Portland (OR); Las Vegas (NV).

Central: Chicago (IL); Dallas, Houston, Austin (TX); Minneapolis (MN); Nashville (TN).

East: New York City (NY); Philadelphia, Pittsburgh (PA); Boston (MA); Baltimore (MD); Washington D.C.; Atlanta (GA); Charlotte, Raleigh (NC); Miami, Orlando, Tampa (FL).

Northeast Regions: New Jersey, Vermont, Connecticut, Concord (NH), and Portland (ME).

Q1 Strategic Roadmap: AI Automation and Revenue Foundation

To support this dramatic increase in offerings, KraftyLab is executing a technical overhaul focused on removing manual friction and increasing operational intelligence.

Intelligent Onboarding & Unified Dashboards: A new sign-up flow merges customer and partner dashboards, using AI to intelligently route users based on organizational needs and roles.

Enterprise-Grade Governance: The platform now supports organization-level hierarchies, enabling top-down spend limits, billing centralization, and booking approvals.

AI-Powered Discovery: A premium dashboard allows teams to browse and book 400+ experiences in seconds, powered by a real-time recommendation engine.

AI Enhanced Booking Ecosystem

KraftyLab is replacing legacy third-party tools with a proprietary scheduling infrastructure, saving time and money and enabling deeper partner integration.

Real-Time Partner Availability: Automated integration with Google Calendars allows customers to view partner availability in real-time across all 400+ IANA timezones.

AI Agentic Support: Predictive AI will manage metadata for rapid event scaling, while automated support agents handle complex logistics inquiries 24/7.

"Our customers asked for the magic of a KraftyLab event in their local offices, and we are now delivering that at scale," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3d.ai Team. "By combining our nationwide in-person launch with a robust AI-driven B2B foundation, we are moving beyond simple event planning to become the indispensable platform for global team engagement".

KraftyLab is a technology-driven team-building platform servicing Google, Meta, Netflix, Spotify and many other large organizations specializing in curated virtual and in-person experiences for the modern workforce. By leveraging AI automation and a vast network of artisans and facilitators, KraftyLab helps Fortune 500 companies foster connection, creativity, and culture across distributed and global teams.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company specializing in AI-powered live event solutions, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. The Company delivers an integrated suite of AI-driven technologies designed to enhance live, hybrid, and virtual experiences through intelligent engagement, visualization, and data-driven insights.

Website: www.Nextech3D.ai

Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com

For further information, please visit: www.Nextech3D.ai.

Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com

Sign up for Investor News and Info - Click Here

Evan Gappelberg /CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ais-kraftylab-accelerates-global-scale-with-launch-of-i-1126919