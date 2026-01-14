

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) expects its fourth-quarter 2025 results to include approximately $222 million in acquired in-process research and development (IPR&D), upfront, and milestone expenses on a pre-tax basis, the company said in an SEC filing. The charge is expected to reduce earnings per share by about $1.26.



The expenses relate to collaboration and licensing agreements, including upfront and milestone payments, as well as premiums on equity securities and asset acquisitions of acquired in-process R&D.



On Tuesday, Biogen shares closed at $178.30, down 3.95%.



