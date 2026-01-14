Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) ("CopAur" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Lead Ram Consulting LLC of Lovelock NV ("Lead Ram") has been retained by the Company to manage the Kinsley Mountain Preliminary Economic Analysis ("PEA").

Lead Ram will serve as the project management team, coordinating and overseeing engineering consultants, environmental professionals, and various qualified persons to support the Company in preparing a NI 43-101 compliant PEA. Tasks will include stakeholder coordination, engineering oversight, coordination and integration of technical studies into the PEA, review of baseline environmental requirements, and permitting strategy development.

The image below was taken in early January 2026 after a light snowfall on the eastern slopes of Kinsley Mountain.





"The workload for advancing the Kinsley project is rapidly increasing and CopAur is fortunate to have retained a high-quality group such as Lead Ram. Lead Ram bring extensive capabilities to the table in terms of gold heap leach experience and specific knowledge of the Nevada regulatory environment. Chris Babcock our COO and I look forward to working with Lead Ram as we progress the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project," commented Andrew Neale.

About CopAur: CopAur is a mine development company focused on projects within the emerging, mineral-rich gold mining regions of Nevada. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing its projects in Nevada with the flagship project being Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a Carlin-style gold project located in the Kinsley Mountains in Eastern Nevada, approximately 80 km SSW of West Wendover.

