KeyBank: Key4Women Hosts Free Webinar - Awaken Your Influence With the Revitalize System

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / KeyBank's Key4Women will present "Awaken Your Influence with the Revitalize System", a free, one-hour virtual event on Tuesday, January 27th at 1:00 p.m. EST / 11:00 a.m. MT / 10:00 a.m. PST.

Key4Women National Director, Rachael Sampson, will be joined by Founder and CEO of The DiStefano Group, Gina DiStefano, for an engaging conversation on leadership growth, equipping professionals with actionable strategies to elevate presence, strengthen authentic influence, and create meaningful impact.

In this webinar, entrepreneurs, emerging leaders, and/or seasoned professionals will gain practical tools to:

Build clarity through self-awareness and understand what drives decisions.

Identify who supports or hinders professional growth.

Communicate confidently and take purposeful action in personal and professional life.

"We're excited to spend time with Gina during this webinar," said Sampson. "Her fresh perspective on leadership will provide attendees with valuable insights and practical tools to help them succeed in their endeavors."

Gina DiStefano, Founder and CEO of The DiStefano Group, brings over 20 years of expertise in leadership development and coaching. Her proprietary Revitalize System helps professionals move from awareness to execution, fostering authentic growth and impact. Gina has served as interim CEO for a national nonprofit, is a sought-after keynote speaker, and has been featured in THRIVE Global, Huffington Post, and Entrepreneur Magazine.

For more information, contact key4women@keybank.com or register online by January 27thhere.

About Key4Women

Key4Women started in 2005 as a campaign to lend $1 billion to qualified women-owned businesses within three years. The program achieved that in two years and has now generated more than $12 billion in loans to women-owned businesses. Membership in Key4Women is free. In addition to helping women business leaders and owners tap into capital to build and grow their businesses, Key4Women members gain valuable access to a team of local Certified Key4Wome Advisors who advocate, connect and empower women on their journey to financial wellness. For more information, visit key.com/key4women.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at September 30, 2025. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

