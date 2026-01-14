Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
WKN: A0J3QM | ISIN: FI0009014377 | Ticker-Symbol: OFK
14.01.26
14.01.2026
Orion Oyj: Orion updates time estimate for the potential related to the annual Nubeqa net sales recorded by Orion

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE
14 JANUARY 2026 at 16:00 EET

Orion updates time estimate for the potential related to the annual Nubeqa® net sales recorded by Orion

As the company announced earlier today on 14 January 2026, the Nubeqa® product has become Orion's largest product by far, and its financial significance for the company will increase further. For this reason, Orion decided to provide an estimate of the net sales potential of Nubeqa®. As noted earlier, based on scenario planning with partner Bayer, Orion estimates that the annual Nubeqa net sales recorded by the company (tablet sales to Bayer + royalties) has the potential to exceed EUR 1 billion in the future.

It is difficult to estimate the timing for the realization of this net sales potential, as it is influenced by various changing conditions such as the regulatory environment, market environment and indication of the product. The company currently estimates that the annual Nubeqa net sales exceeding 1 billion EUR recorded by Orion could realize by the end of the current decade.

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme

President and CEO		René Lindell

CFO

Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orionpharma.com

Orion is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. In 2024 Orion's net sales amounted to EUR 1,542 million and the company employed about 3,700 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


