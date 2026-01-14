NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) continues to expand its footprint in the cybersecurity hardware space through proprietary technology created to protect critical electronic components across global supply chains. The company's approach, aligned with its "AAA" vision of AI Autonomous Arteries, leverages patented sub-molecular markings, micro-GPS tracking, and blockchain encryption to authenticate, trace, and safeguard devices from tampering, fraud, and unauthorized access throughout their lifecycle.

SMX's system creates a tamper-proof digital twin for key parts, including NFC and RFID chips, enabling manufacturers and regulators to verify component origin and compliance in real time. This level of traceability not only strengthens hardware security but also supports sustainability goals by promoting reuse and recycling of electronic materials, advancing circular-economy initiatives.

Although distinct from the traditional cybersecurity concept of AAA (Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting), a framework used to control and log access in network security environments, SMX's AAA vision underscores a broader mission: enabling resilient, secure, and transparent infrastructure for the next generation of AI-driven technologies.

