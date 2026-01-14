Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA-PME scheme eligible, "Median" or the "Company"), manufacturer of eyonis, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) powered Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) for early cancer diagnosis, and a globally leading provider of AI-based image analyses and central imaging services for oncology drug developers, announces today its H1 2026 financial communication calendar.

Publication Date FY 2025 results April 23, 2026, release after market close

The Company will participate in upcoming investor events:

Allinvest Securities Biomed Forum

January 29, 2026 Paris, France

Investor Access Conference

April 8-9, 2026- Paris, France

TP ICAP Midcap Annual Conference

May 6-7, 2026 Paris, France

Portzamparc Mid Small Caps Conference

June 24-25, 2026 Paris, France

About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative software as a medical device and imaging services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as a medical device (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is also eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.

