SMX Public Limited: SMX Expands Traceability Platform into Global Latex and Rubber Gloves Market

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) has expanded its industrial rubber traceability platform into the global latex and rubber gloves market, extending its circular materials strategy into one of the world's largest post-use rubber waste streams. The move marks the sixth application of SMX's circular-rubber program and targets a sector where recovery and reuse have historically been limited.

Latex and rubber gloves are used extensively across healthcare, laboratories, food handling, pharmaceuticals, and industrial settings. Despite sustained high demand, most gloves are discarded after use due to contamination risks and the lack of reliable methods to identify material type, origin, or use history-making recycling impractical at scale.

By embedding invisible molecular identifiers directly into glove materials during manufacturing, SMX enables each product to carry a persistent, verifiable digital identity. This material-level "memory" allows gloves to be authenticated, categorized, and managed throughout their lifecycle, including at end of use, supporting safer recovery and potential circular reuse.

Industry data indicate the global rubber gloves market was valued at approximately $13.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to exceed $21.6 billion by 2030, with annual consumption surpassing 330 billion units. SMX's expansion aims to address the traceability gap in this growing market by enabling accountability at the material level rather than relying on external labels or documentation.

