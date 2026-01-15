Anzeige
WKN: A3D693 | ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71
15.01.26
PR Newswire
15.01.2026
Acuity RM Group Plc - Statement re Investor Presentation 10.00am 21 January

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 15

15 January 2026

Acuity RM Group plc

(the "Group")

2025 year-end Trading Statement and presentation via Investor Meet Company

ACUITY RM GROUP PLC is pleased to announce that Angus Forrest, Chairman, and David Rajakovich, CEO, and Duncan Harper, Finance Director, will provide a live presentation relating to the 2025 year-end Trading Statement via Investor Meet Company on Wednesday 21 January 2026, 10:00 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 20 January 2026, 09:00 BST, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet ACUITY RM GROUP PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/acuity-rm-group-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow ACUITY RM GROUP PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information please contact:

Acuity RM Group plc

https://acuityrmgroup.com

Angus Forrest

+44 (0) 20 3582 0566

Zeus (NOMAD & Broker)

https://www.zeuscapital.co.uk

Mike Coe / James Bavister

+44 (0) 20 3829 5000

Peterhouse Capital (Joint broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

+44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Clear Capital (Joint broker)

Bob Roberts

+44 (0) 20 3869 6080

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management is used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.


