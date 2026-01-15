Acuity RM Group Plc - Statement re Investor Presentation 10.00am 21 January

15 January 2026

Acuity RM Group plc

2025 year-end Trading Statement and presentation via Investor Meet Company

ACUITY RM GROUP PLC is pleased to announce that Angus Forrest, Chairman, and David Rajakovich, CEO, and Duncan Harper, Finance Director, will provide a live presentation relating to the 2025 year-end Trading Statement via Investor Meet Company on Wednesday 21 January 2026, 10:00 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 20 January 2026, 09:00 BST, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet ACUITY RM GROUP PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/acuity-rm-group-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow ACUITY RM GROUP PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information please contact: Acuity RM Group plc https://acuityrmgroup.com Angus Forrest +44 (0) 20 3582 0566 Zeus (NOMAD & Broker) https://www.zeuscapital.co.uk Mike Coe / James Bavister +44 (0) 20 3829 5000 Peterhouse Capital (Joint broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 Clear Capital (Joint broker) Bob Roberts +44 (0) 20 3869 6080

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management is used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.