

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom SA (ALO.PA, AOMFF.PK), a French rail transport systems company, said on Thursday that it has inked a contract of around EUR 500 million to supply 26 additional double-decker trains of the Coradia Max type to the Landesanstalt Schienenfahrzeuge Baden-Wurttemberg.



The order also includes the maintenance service of the vehicles until the end of 2055. The trains are scheduled to be delivered from mid- to late 2028.



Winfried Hermann, Minister of Transport of the State of Baden-Württemberg, said: 'We are investing a total of around 3 billion euros in 156 state-of-the-art and comfortable Coradia Max trains. This puts us at the forefront in Germany with numerous new high-performance trains. We are thus creating capacity for the high passenger demand of recent years.'



The order is part of an option contingent agreed upon in 2022 as part of a major order for 130 Coradia Max trains and associated FlexCare Perform maintenance and servicing.



