GiG Software PLC: Q4 2025 and year-end trading update

15 January 2026

GiG Software Plc

("GiG" or the "Company")

Q4 2025 and year-end trading update

Significant double-digit year-on-year revenue growth and an over €7m improvement in adjusted EBITDA

GiG Software Plc (First North: GiG SDB; OTCQX: GIGXF), a leading B2B iGaming technology company, announces a trading update for the fourth quarter and year ended 31 December 2025 ("Q4 2025" and "FY 2025").

? Trading across Q4 remained solid, with revenue increasing to more than €9.5m (Q4 2024: €8.8m)

? Q4 2025 adjusted EBITDA increased by at least €1.4m YoY to more than €1.5m (Q4 2024: €0.1m)

? FY 2025 revenue of not less than €37.5m (FY 2024: €31.8m)

? FY 2025 adjusted EBITDA of not less than €4.1m (FY 2024: -€3.0m)

? Net cash balance at 31 December 2025 of €9.8m

? Six brand launches were completed in Q4 2025, bringing the total number of launches in 2025 to 16

? Introduction of new AI based tools and operational efficiencies enabling us to realise €4.5m in annualised savings

? 2026 outlook consequently reshaped, guidance revised

? Commitment to underlying cash generation by end of H1 2026 reiterated

? Mid-term outlook for 2027 and beyond remains unchanged

Operationally GiG completed six new launches in the quarter, 16 for the full year, including our recently announced partnership to provide the platform for ITV Win and we look forward to deepening and strengthening our relationship with them and Richmond Atlantic in the coming months.

During Q4 2025 our first partner for the Brazilian market took the decision to postpone its launch due to the ongoing and increased regulatory and tax uncertainty in the market. Whilst this decision is disappointing, the development work undertaken so far positions us well to enter the market in due course, and we are actively targeting partnerships in that region.

As a consequence of this launch delay combined with the global FX headwinds, we have reshaped our outlook for 2026 overall, the impact of which can be seen already in Q4 2025. Our guidance now for FY 2026 is revenue of €44m - €48m and adjusted EBITDA of €10m - €13m, implying an EBITDA margin of at least 20% (previously €56m - €60m and at least €15m respectively).

To help achieve this, we are harnessing AI both as a revenue driver and as a source of operational efficiency. On the revenue side, our latest innovations including our AI Assistant, revolutionary front-end builder Xsite, and the advanced migration middleware layer are expanding our product capabilities and creating new opportunities for client growth and engagement, and will be showcased at ICE Barcelona next week.

At the same time, these technologies are transforming our internal operations. By enabling greater automation, optimised delivery workflows, and enhanced developer productivity through AI-assisted coding and deployment, we are materially reducing our operational cost base. This dual impact allows us to accelerate execution while maintaining a leaner footprint, ensuring we remain a stable, well-capitalised, and trusted technology partner in a market that increasingly rewards efficiency, innovation, and financial discipline.

The net effect of the actions we are taking means that GiG remains on track to be underlying cash flow positive by the end of H1 2026. These changes will occur during Q1 2026, with expected annualised cash savings estimated at €4.5 million.

Our mid-term outlook for 2027 and beyond remains broadly unchanged as we anticipate to generate the expected revenues in due course, with 90% of 2026 revenue already underpinned by commercial agreements at this stage.

GiG has a strong balance sheet and we continue to review options for strategic investment opportunities and M&A, in line with our previously announced fifth strategic growth pillar.

We will provide more detail on the 2025 outturn and our outlook for 2026 at our Q4 results, to be released on 25 February 2026.

Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer at GiG, commented:

"During 2025, we achieved both significant double-digit year-on-year revenue growth and an over €7m improvement in adjusted EBITDA, delivering our first positive annual adjusted EBITDA, a major milestone for the group.

We remain strongly positioned for future revenue growth given our highly diversified installed operator base and the maturing of our recently launched pipeline. This, coupled with strong cost control, will provide the foundations for sustainable profit growth and underlying cash generation in 2026 and beyond. We are confident in our outlook and optimistic about our future growth opportunities."

