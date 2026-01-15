Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
15.01.26 | 08:09
0,945 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9451,02012:29
Dow Jones News
15.01.2026 11:45 Uhr
197 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Notice of FY25 Preliminary Results

DJ Notice of FY25 Preliminary Results 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Notice of FY25 Preliminary Results 
15-Jan-2026 / 10:11 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 

Timing of Release of 2025 Preliminary Results and Investor Conference Call 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") today announces that it will be releasing its Preliminary Results 
for the period from 1 January 2025 to 31 December 2025 at 7.00am GMT on Thursday 19 February 2026. 

An investor conference call will be hosted by I-RES' management at 9.00am GMT on 19 February 2026. 

The details for this call are outlined below: 

Ireland (Local): +353 1 691 7842 
 
Ireland (Toll-Free): +353 1800 816 490 
 
United Kingdom (Local): +44 20 3936 2999 
 
United Kingdom (Toll-Free): +44 808 189 0158 
 
United-States (Local): +1 646 233 4753 
 
United-States (Toll-Free): +1 855 979 6654 
 
Canada (Local): +1 613 699 6539 
 
Canada (Toll-Free): +1 833 294 2546 
 
Global Dial-In Numbers 

Participant access Code: 527787 

Press *1 to ask a question, *2 to withdraw your question, or *0 for operator assistance.  

To listen to the investor conference call using the Live Webcast Facility, please register at: Webcast Link 

We recommend you register for the Live Webcast Facility at least 15 minutes before the start of the call. Should you 
have difficulties accessing the Live Webcast Facility please contact your IT team or use the teleconference facility 
(referred to above) to dial in via telephone. It will not be possible to use the Live Webcast Facility to ask 
questions. 

The Company's Results Presentation will be available on the I-RES website: Results Centre 

A replay will be available after the call is completed using the following details: +44 808 304 5227. The Passcode for 
the Instant Replay is 809218. The replay will expire on Thursday, March 05, 2026 at 11:59 PM GMT. 

END 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
Investor Relations: 
 
Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer                                                                        Tel: +353 
(1) 5570974 
 
Stephen Mulcair, Investor Relations                                                                         Tel: +353 
(1) 5570974 
 
                                                                                                                        
           Email: investors@iresreit.ie 
 
Media enquiries: 
 
Cathal Barry, Drury                                                                                                   
Tel: +353 (0) 87 227 9281 
 
Gavin McLoughlin, Drury                                                                                         Tel: 
+353 (0) 86 035 3749 
 
Email: iresreit@drury.ie 
 
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("IRES") is a Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally 
managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. IRES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living 
sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising 
its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at  
www.iresreit.ie. 
 
This note applies if and to the extent that there are forward-looking statements in this Announcement. 
 
This Announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they 
relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar 
expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown 
risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company 
or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements 
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph 
speak only as at the date of this Announcement. Except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority, 
the Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking 
statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 415007 
EQS News ID:  2260654 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2260654&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2026 05:11 ET (10:11 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
