Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Notice of FY25 Preliminary Results

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Notice of FY25 Preliminary Results 15-Jan-2026 / 10:11 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Timing of Release of 2025 Preliminary Results and Investor Conference Call Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") today announces that it will be releasing its Preliminary Results for the period from 1 January 2025 to 31 December 2025 at 7.00am GMT on Thursday 19 February 2026. An investor conference call will be hosted by I-RES' management at 9.00am GMT on 19 February 2026. The details for this call are outlined below: Ireland (Local): +353 1 691 7842 Ireland (Toll-Free): +353 1800 816 490 United Kingdom (Local): +44 20 3936 2999 United Kingdom (Toll-Free): +44 808 189 0158 United-States (Local): +1 646 233 4753 United-States (Toll-Free): +1 855 979 6654 Canada (Local): +1 613 699 6539 Canada (Toll-Free): +1 833 294 2546 Global Dial-In Numbers Participant access Code: 527787 Press *1 to ask a question, *2 to withdraw your question, or *0 for operator assistance. To listen to the investor conference call using the Live Webcast Facility, please register at: Webcast Link We recommend you register for the Live Webcast Facility at least 15 minutes before the start of the call. Should you have difficulties accessing the Live Webcast Facility please contact your IT team or use the teleconference facility (referred to above) to dial in via telephone. It will not be possible to use the Live Webcast Facility to ask questions. The Company's Results Presentation will be available on the I-RES website: Results Centre A replay will be available after the call is completed using the following details: +44 808 304 5227. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 809218. The replay will expire on Thursday, March 05, 2026 at 11:59 PM GMT. END For further information please contact: Investor Relations: Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (1) 5570974 Stephen Mulcair, Investor Relations Tel: +353 (1) 5570974 Email: investors@iresreit.ie Media enquiries: Cathal Barry, Drury Tel: +353 (0) 87 227 9281 Gavin McLoughlin, Drury Tel: +353 (0) 86 035 3749 Email: iresreit@drury.ie About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("IRES") is a Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. IRES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie. This note applies if and to the extent that there are forward-looking statements in this Announcement. This Announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph speak only as at the date of this Announcement. Except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority, the Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Category Code: NOR TIDM: IRES LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18 Sequence No.: 415007 EQS News ID: 2260654 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 15, 2026 05:11 ET (10:11 GMT)