Noble Plains Uranium Corp. (TSXV: NOBL) (OTCQB: NBLXF) (FSE: INE0) ("Noble Plains" or the "Company") a U.S. focused uranium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the drill results from the next twenty drill holes completed at its flagship Duck Creek Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin.

This latest set of results continue to demonstrate consistent uranium mineralization across the Duck Creek roll-front system, with a high success rate of 85% of the holes meeting or exceeding industry-standard thresholds for Wyoming ISR deposits. These additional results reinforce the growing confidence in the Company's geological model, validate the expanded project footprint, and further de-risk Duck Creek as it advances toward a scalable uranium resource.

"Confidence is earned through consistency, and this latest batch of results continues to deliver exactly that," said Drew Zimmerman, CEO of Noble Plains Uranium. "A success rate of 85% on this set of results reinforces the predictability of the Duck Creek system and validates both our geological model and our decision to expand the project footprint. We are methodically building scale, reducing risk, and advancing Duck Creek toward a meaningful, compliant uranium resource."

Of special note, hole 25-21-069 intersected 26 feet of 0.117% eU308 including 3.0 feet of 0.369% eU308. Hole 25-21-079 intersected 19.5 feet of 0.137% eU308, including 7 feet of 0.212% eU308. Hole 25-21-076 intersected 18 feet 0.112% eU308, including 6.0 feet of 0.263% eU308 and hole 25-21-068 intersected 18 feet of 0.116 eU308, including 6.5 feet of 0.25% eU308.

Table 1: Drill Intercept Highlights

Hole ID Easting Northing Hole Depth

(ft) From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(ft) Grade

(% eU3O8)* 25-21-063 449,203 4,778,930 170 134.0 147.0 13.0 0.037 25-21-065 449,234 4,778,992 160 125.5 137.0 11.5 0.037 25-21-067 449,189 4,778,962 160 46.0 49.0 3.0 0.082 including





46.5 48.5 2.0 0.112 and





121.0 135.5 14.5 0.071 including





131.0 134.0 3.0 0.256 25-21-068 449,143 4,779,039 160 107.0 125.0 18.0 0.116 including





108.5 115.0 6.5 0.250 and





125.5 133.5 8.0 0.071 including





125.5 130.5 5.0 0.095 25-21-069 449,115 4,779,040 140 35.0 61.0 26.0 0.117 including





38.5 41.5 3.0 0.369 and





86.5 89.0 2.5 0.093 including





87.0 89.0 2.0 0.113 25-21-070 449,114 4,779,055 140 65.0 78.5 13.5 0.072 including





71.0 74.0 3.0 0.212 25-21-071 449,115 4,779,070 130 82.0 97.5 15.5 0.073 25-21-072 449,239 4,779,126 160 95.5 103.5 8.0 0.084 including





96.5 101.5 5.0 0.120 25-21-073 449,239 4,779,151 200 59.0 74.0 15.0 0.017 25-21-074 449,157 4,779,180 120 61.0 77.5 16.5 0.016 25-21-075 449,144 4,779,238 120 36.0 45.0 9.0 0.040 25-21-076 449,176 4,779,238 120 6.5 24.5 18.0 0.112 including





13.0 19.0 6.0 0.263 25-21-078 449,144 4,779,289 100 6.0 29.0 23.0 0.053 including





14.5 18.0 3.5 0.180 25-21-079 449,144 4,779,326 100 6.5 26.0 19.5 0.137 including





7.5 14.5 7.0 0.212 25-21-081 449,208 4,779,709 100 13.5 41.0 27.5 0.073 including





22.5 27.5 5.0 0.123 and





41.5 53.5 12.0 0.059 including





43.0 48.0 5.0 0.098 25-21-082 449,236 4,778,872 100 30.0 58.5 28.5 0.063 including





31.5 35.5 4.0 0.184 and





60.0 70.5 10.5 0.019

* All of the holes drilled are vertical and the geological units are essentially flat so that intercept widths are interpreted to be true thickness. The water table in the first 82 holes ranges from a depth of 5 feet to 45 feet and averages 16.75 feet deep.

"The results continue to confirm the strength and predictability of the Duck Creek roll-front system to date along a 2.25km (1.4 miles) strike length," said Paul Cowley, P.Geo., COO of Noble Plains Uranium. "The average grade of this next set of results is 0.069% eU3O8, 38% higher grade than the upper range of the Exploration Target of 0.05% eU3O8 used in the August 14, 2025 Duck Creek Technical Report. Furthermore, mineralization is occurring where our model predicts, across a wider area of the project's uranium trend. This level of consistency is exactly what supports the definition of a scalable uranium resource and materially reduces geological uncertainty as we progress toward a compliant estimate."

Figure 1 shows the location of the twenty new holes in red with the first sixty-two holes in green within the 3-mile-long trend of historic drilling.







Figure 1 - New Drillhole Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Ongoing Drill Program Overview

The Duck Creek drill program, permitted for up to 37,400 ft across ~150 holes, is structured around three key objectives:

1. Confirmation of Historic Data - 16 Holes

To verify 1,317 historic intercepts in the Wasatch Formation and support a uranium resource prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards.

2. Expansion of Shallow Mineralization ~ 130 Holes

Designed to extend mineralized boundaries and target higher-grade areas along the 3-mile-long Wasatch roll-front corridor.

3. First-Ever Drilling of the Fort Union Formation ~ 10 Holes

For the first time, Noble Plains will drill to ~1,200 ft to test the Fort Union, where neighbouring projects host the majority of their compliant resources.

The Company filed a Technical Report, available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile, on the Duck Creek Project on August 14, 2025, which outlined an exploration target ranging from 2.37 million tons at 0.03% U3O₈ to 5.45 million tons at 0.05% U3O₈. These ranges were based on assumed Grade-Thickness ("GT") values of 0.2 for the lower case and 0.598 for the upper case. The exploration target is conceptual in nature, does not meet the standards to be classified as mineral resources or mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the exploration target will be realized.

Details of the Drilling Program

* The geophysical results are based on equivalent uranium (eU3O8) of the gamma-ray probes calibrated at the Department of Energy's Test Facility in Casper, Wyoming. A geophysical tool with gamma-ray, spontaneous potential, resistivity, and drift detectors was utilized. The reader is cautioned that the reported uranium grades may not reflect actual concentrations due to the potential for disequilibrium between uranium and its gamma emitting daughter products. The drill results were determined using thickness and grade % cutoffs of 2-ft, 0.02% eU3O8 and GT >0.2.

The drilling is being done by Tyler Exploration Inc. utilizing a truck mounted mud-rotary rig and the geophysical logging by Hawkins CBM Logging, both of Wyoming. Bradley Parkes P.Geo, VP Exploration and Paul Cowley P.Geo, Chief Operating Officer for Noble Plains Uranium Corp., supervised the drilling activities.

Next Steps and Outlook

With more than half the planned drilling now complete, the Company believes Duck Creek remains well positioned to continue building confidence, scale, and definition through the remainder of the program as it advances toward its first NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource later this spring.

About Noble Plains Uranium

Noble Plains Uranium Corp. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of high-potential projects amenable to In Situ Recovery (ISR) - the most capital-efficient and environmentally responsible method of uranium extraction. Our strategy targets historically drilled and underexplored assets in proven jurisdictions, with the objective of rapidly delineating NI 43-101 compliant resources and building a scalable inventory of domestic uranium.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Drew Zimmerman", CEO & President

Bradley Parkes, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Noble Plains Uranium Corp., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the planned drill program, the timing of drilling and results, the potential to outline a uranium resource prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards, the potential to confirm or expand mineralization, and the potential of the Duck Creek Project to become a significant uranium asset. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: exploration results that may not be consistent with historical data or expectations, geological or technical issues, regulatory approvals, availability of equipment and personnel, the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, and fluctuating commodity prices, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

