Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Golden Age Exploration Ltd. (CSE: GDN) (the "Company") ("Golden Age") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per share for proceeds of $250,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each unit consists of one common share and one transferable warrant, each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.065 for a period of two years from closing. Proceeds from the Financing will be used for unallocated working capital, including administration costs, exploration and evaluation expenditures and other short-term investments. The Company has received conditional regulatory approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for the Financing. All shares issued upon closing of the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

GOLDEN AGE EXPLORATION LTD.

Per: "KEVIN HANSON"

Kevin Hanson, President

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions based on information currently available to the Company including, but not limited to, the intended use of proceeds from the IPO. See "Risk Factors" in the Company's amended and restated prospectus dated October 17, 2022 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

