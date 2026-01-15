Berkeley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Helio Corporation (OTCID: HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company") today announced that it will host a live Ask-Me-Anything (AMA) session next Tuesday, January 27th, focused on the technology and economic fundamentals underlying the Company's space-based solar power ("SBSP") initiative.

The AMA will be hosted by:

Ed Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer of Helio Corporation with over 35 years of experience in investment banking, capital markets, and corporate restructuring, having served in senior roles at Merrill Lynch, UBS, and Raymond James, and who holds an MBA from Harvard University and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering;

and will feature participation from:

Gregory T. Delory , Chief Technology Officer with over 25 years of experience as a space scientist and project leader across university, NASA, aerospace, and startup flight programs-including suborbital rockets, NASA Explorer missions, lunar and Mars orbiters, Europa Clipper, and commercial lunar landers-and holds a Ph.D. in Physics from the University of California, Berkeley;

Paul Turin , Chief Engineer with over 35 years of experience in the design, assembly, test and delivery of mechanical systems for over 120 instruments and mechanisms on over 35 space flight missions during a career at The University of California Space Sciences Laboratory-and holds a bachelor in Mechanical Engineering from University of California, Berkeley; and

Oliver Fildes, Project Systems Engineer with 15 years of experience on projects such as Mars Sample Return and the James Webb Space Telescope, who oversees day-to-day operational execution. He holds both a Master and Bachelor degree in Aerospace Engineering from UCLA.

The session will include an in-depth technical and economic discussion of Helio's approach to space-based energy systems, key system design considerations, and the broader commercial framework for SBSP deployment. The webinar will be hosted live via Zoom.

The AMA is intended to provide shareholders, industry participants, and interested observers with an opportunity to better understand the engineering principles, scalability considerations, and economic drivers associated with Helio's SBSP strategy. Topics will include power-beaming technology, orbital and ground infrastructure requirements, levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), cost-structure considerations, and the potential role of space-based energy within future global power markets.

Helio believes that open technical dialogue and transparency are essential as space-based solar power continues to progress from early-stage research toward potential commercialization. Details regarding access to the AMA session will be made available through the Company's standard investor communication channels or by sending an email to: emcabrera@helio.space.

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

