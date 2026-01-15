Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 929183 | ISIN: FI0009008098 | Ticker-Symbol: 0BE
Lang & Schwarz
15.01.26 | 18:33
0,072 Euro
-100,00 % -0,072
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DOVRE GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOVRE GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0620,08318:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.01.2026 15:45 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dovre Group Plc: Dovre receives a payment claim from Vinliden Vindkraft AB

Dovre Group Plc | Inside Information | January 15, 2026, at 4:45 PM

Dovre Group Oyj ("Dovre") has received a payment claim from Vinliden Vindkraft AB ("Vinliden") related to Dovre's own guarantee. The guarantee was issued as security for the completion of the Vinliden wind farm project, in which Suvic AB acted as the contractor. Suvic AB, a subsidiary of Dovre's subsidiary Suvic Oy, has been declared bankrupt in Sweden. Suvic Oy has also been declared bankrupt.

The maximum amount of Dovre's absolute guarantee liability is the contract price, i.e., circa EUR 12 million, and the alternative is to take on the contract itself. Dovre estimates the contract to be almost complete.

Vinliden requests that Dovre acknowledge the liabilities specified in the guarantee by January 21, 2026.

The contract work is suspended until May in accordance with Swedish legislation, as the contract is located in a reindeer herding winter conservation area. The costs of completing the work or the grounds for them have not been clarified, and Vinliden does not present its views on the costs. No joint inspection of the site has been arranged between Suvic AB's bankruptcy estate and the client.

The costs of completing the work are therefore unknown. Dovre disputes the claim as unfounded and premature.

Dovre is insolvent and is investigating the possibility of applying for corporate restructuring proceedings.

For further information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc

Kalervo Rötsä, Chairman of the Board of Directors
kalervo.rotsa@dovregroup.com

Markku Taskinen, CEO
markku.taskinen@dovregroup.com

Distribution
Main media
www.dovregroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.