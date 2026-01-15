Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), through its medical division Adia Med specializing in advanced regenerative therapies, announces that Emmanuela Derisbrun, APRN, FNP-C, has transitioned from subcontractor to employed provider. This move supports rising patient volume and the launch of Adia Med's IRB-approved autism spectrum disorder regenerative study.

A board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner with extensive outpatient specialty experience, Emmanuela served as a subcontractor at Adia Med for the past year, where she has already administered stem cell treatments and therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) while delivering evidence-based, patient-centered care under strict clinical and safety protocols.

Her background includes IV vitamin therapies and management of hormone replacement, thyroid disorders, hypertension, diabetes, sickle cell disease, post-COVID conditions, and chronic pain. She collaborates in multidisciplinary teams to ensure high-quality care, accurate documentation, and positive patient outcomes.

Committed to education, informed consent, and safety, Emmanuela is expanding her work in investigational therapies, including the autism IRB study, as part of her professional growth in regenerative medicine.

"Emmanuela has been invaluable-already contributing to stem cell and TPE treatments-and her transition strengthens our team as demand grows and our autism study begins," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition.

Emmanuela added: "I'm excited to deepen my role at Adia Med, advancing regenerative care and supporting better patient outcomes through compassion and excellence."

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

