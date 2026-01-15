Ipsos: For health reasons, Didier Truchot resigns as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ipsos. The Board of Ipsos appoints Laurence Stoclet as Chair of the Board.

For health reasons,

Didier Truchot resigns as Chairman

of the Board of Directors of Ipsos.

The Board of Ipsos appoints Laurence Stoclet as Chair of the Board.

Paris, January 15, 2026 - Ipsos' Board of Directors met today in Paris, January 15, 2026. Didier Truchot informed the Board of his intention to step down as Chairman. He said that he had been suffering from digestive tract cancer for nearly four years and that the recent evolution of his disease would require an increasing share of his attention and energy. His resignation will be effective on February 28th, 2026.

Didier Truchot said that he intended to remain involved in the life of the company as a director of the Board and by remaining its main shareholder.

On the recommendation of the Appointments and Compensation Committee, the members of the Board unanimously decided to appoint Ms. Laurence Stoclet as Chair of the Board of Directors.

Laurence Stoclet has held various executive positions at Ipsos since 1998, first as Chief Financial Officer, then since 2010 as Deputy Chief Executive Officer. She had left her executive duties on September 30, 2022. She has been a member of the Board of Directors of Ipsos since 2002.

Laurence Stoclet will take up her duties as Chair of the Board of Directors on March 1st, 2026.

In addition, in order to strengthen its governance, the Board has decided to appoint Mrs. Anne-Marie Couderc as Lead Independent Director. Ms. Anne-Marie Couderc has been a member of the Board of Directors of Ipsos since June 20th, 2025. She is also Chair of the Company's Appointments and Compensation Committee.

Didier Truchot shared with the members of the Board his conviction that the Company will be able to seize the considerable opportunities offered by the development and implementation of new technologies, particularly those related to artificial intelligence. He also expressed his confidence in the action of Jean Laurent Poitou, the Company's new Chief Executive Officer, and in his ability, with his team, to implement the changes that will enable Ipsos to assert itself in the months and years to come as an undisputed world leader in its market.

The members of the Board expressed their full support and friendship to Didier Truchot, before appointing him Chairman Emeritus.

ABOUT MS. LAURENCE STOCLET:

Laurence Stoclet is a company director and board member with extensive experience in managing international operations and developing technology platforms.

Laurence Stoclet is a market research and survey specialist and has held various executive positions at Ipsos for 24 years, after three years managing the Etudes ESCP association at ESCP Business School, from which she holds an MBA (1989 - Banking and Finance track).

In 1998, she joined Ipsos as Chief Financial Officer to prepare the Group's IPO, and was then appointed Deputy CEO, a position she held until September 2022. In this role, she oversaw more than 100 acquisitions and integration plans, which have helped to make Ipsos a leader in its sector, present in 90 countries. She also managed the Group's back-office operations and human resources for some time. She directly managed investments in new technologies as well as the Group's 1,000 professional IT engineers and launched the Ipsos.digital platform in January 2020.

At the beginning of her career, she was a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs, then for six and a half years, Manager in Audit and Consulting at Arthur Andersen. For two years, she was in charge of treasury, financing and investor relations at Metaleurop, a publicly traded industrial company.

Today, she is the Chief Executive Officer of DT & Partners, the main shareholder of the Ipsos Group, and is a director of a number of Group entities; in particular, she is a director of a Chinese fund "OneWorld", which invests in big data and marketing platforms in China, and is an advisor to Jean Laurent Poitou, Ipsos' global CEO, for the monitoring of other equity interests, minority interests that are not consolidated in the Group's financial statements or that have minority partners.

An expert in financial, legal and tax matters, she holds a DESCF (Higher Diploma in Accounting and Finance). She is also certified Director - Sciences Po/IFA and specialist in audit committees (EcodaEurope) and an ACPR-approved professional. From 2023 to March 2025, Laurence Stoclet served as Chair of DFCG Île-de-France, the national association of finance executives.

Finally, since late 2022, she has been an independent director on the Board of Ingenico, the global leader in payment solutions owned by the Apollo fund, where she also chairs the Audit and Risk Committee.

In May 2025, she was appointed as MEDEF's representative to the Board of Directors of Action Logement Services, a major player in social housing in France, and serves on its Audit Committee.

