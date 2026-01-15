Acuity RM Group Plc - Holdings in Company and Director Dealing
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 15
15 January 2026
Acuity RM Group plc
("Acuity" or the "Company")
Holdings in Company and Director Dealing
Acuity (AIM: ACRM), the software provider which supplies the award-winning STREAM cyber security risk management software platform for the Governance, Risk and Compliance market, together with associated consultancy services, updates the market on a change in shareholding.
Ridgecrest plc, a former investment company which held 12,190,065 shares in Acuity, representing 5.09% of the Company's issued share capital, was placed into Members Voluntary Liquidation in September 2024 to distribute its assets to its members. That distribution has now completed. As a result, Ridgecrest plc no longer has a notifiable stake in Acuity, and the ex-Ridgecrest shareholders have each received shares in Acuity pro-rata to the size of their Ridgecrest stake.
As part of this distribution, Nicholas Clark, a director of Acuity, has received 2,712 shares in Acuity, taking his family holding to 11,938,712, representing 4.98% of the Company's issued share capital.
Angus Forrest, Chairman of Acuity, said "We're pleased to welcome these new shareholders and look forward to reporting on our progress in 2026."
PDMR Notification
The below notification is made in accordance with the Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014, as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Nicholas Clark
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Acuity RM Group plc
b)
LEI
213800JHJFKALDJA5X97
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of 1 penny each
Identification code
GB00BR0WHY71
b)
Nature of the transaction
Receipt of shares into SSAS following in specie distribution
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
20.633p
2,712
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
2,712
- Aggregate Value
£559.57
e)
Date of the transaction
12 January 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
Off market