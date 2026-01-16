Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
15.01.26 | 14:55
25,600 Euro
+0,39 % +0,100
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,54025,62008:14
25,54025,62008:11
PR Newswire
16.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Skanska invests about SEK 1.3 billion in land for residential and commercial development in central Stockholm, Sweden

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has acquired the property Tegelbruket 4 from Region Stockholm. The investment amounts to about SEK 1.3 billion. In the area where St. Erik's Eye Hospital previously was located, the two blocks that make up Tegelbruket will be developed with multi-family houses, offices, premises and a park environment.

Skanska will develop and build two residential blocks with underground garages on the property located in central Kungsholmen, Stockholm. In total, there will be about 240 new tenant-owned apartments. In addition, an office building facing Fleminggatan will be built with an area of about 6,200 square meters (66,700 square feet). The ground floor of the buildings will contain commercial premises totaling approximately 1,500 square meters (16,100 square feet).

The existing building facing Fleminggatan, which currently houses a health center and a children's center, as well as the former fire station from the 19th century, will be preserved. The premises will house a showroom during the construction period.

Great focus has been placed on ensuring that the forthcoming new development blends into the existing cityscape. To enhance the feeling of a vibrant neighborhood, squares and park will be created, which will also create space for biodiversity.

Preparatory work will begin shortly, and construction is expected to begin at the end of 2026. The neighborhood is expected to be completed by 2032 at the latest.

For further information please contact:

Olof Rundgren, Media Relations Manager, Skanska, tel +46 (0)10 448 67 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-invests-about-sek-1-3-billion-in-land-for-residential-and-commercial-development-in-central-,c4293208

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4293208/3879692.pdf

20260116 SE investment Tegelbruket Stockholm

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-1-se-tegelbruket---image-cred-dinelljohansson,c3501281

Image 1 SE Tegelbruket - image cred DinellJohansson

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-2-se-tegelbruket---image-cred-henning-larsen,c3501280

Image 2 SE Tegelbruket - image cred Henning Larsen

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-invests-about-sek-1-3-billion-in-land-for-residential-and-commercial-development-in-central-stockholm-sweden-302663217.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.