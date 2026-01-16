Das Instrument L33 NO0012595950 DOLPHIN DRILL. A.S.NK-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.01.2026The instrument L33 NO0012595950 DOLPHIN DRILL. A.S.NK-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.01.2026Das Instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.01.2026The instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.01.2026Das Instrument TY2B FI4000369947 CITYCON OYJ EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.01.2026The instrument TY2B FI4000369947 CITYCON OYJ EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 19.01.2026Das Instrument N78 IT0005498610 G.M. LEATHER S.P.A. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.01.2026The instrument N78 IT0005498610 G.M. LEATHER S.P.A. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 19.01.2026Das Instrument 1C4 BMG578481068 MANDARIN ORIENTAL DL-,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.01.2026The instrument 1C4 BMG578481068 MANDARIN ORIENTAL DL-,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 19.01.2026Das Instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.01.2026The instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 19.01.2026Das Instrument 7BG0 NO0013251173 ONCOINVENT ASA EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.01.2026The instrument 7BG0 NO0013251173 ONCOINVENT ASA EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 19.01.2026